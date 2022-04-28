Starring Andrew Garfield, FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, the limited series inspired by the bestseller by Jon Krakauer, follows the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley. As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates events that transpired, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith.more
Starring Andrew Garfield, FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, the li...More
Starring: Andrew GarfieldSam WorthingtonDaisy Edgar-Jones
Creator: Dustin Lance Black
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Starring Andrew Garfield, FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, the limited series inspired by the bestseller by Jon Krakauer, follows the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley. As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates events that transpired, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith.
About this Show
Under the Banner of Heaven
Starring Andrew Garfield, FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, the limited series inspired by the bestseller by Jon Krakauer, follows the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley. As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates events that transpired, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith.