Original • 1 season available (7 episodes)

Under the Banner of HeavenUnder the Banner of Heaven

Starring Andrew Garfield, FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, the limited series inspired by the bestseller by Jon Krakauer, follows the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley. As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates events that transpired, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith.more

Starring Andrew Garfield, FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, the li...More

Starring: Andrew GarfieldSam WorthingtonDaisy Edgar-Jones

Creator: Dustin Lance Black

TVMADramaCrimeTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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Next On: Episode 106
Next On: Episode 107
Next On: Episode 104
Next On: Episode 105
Under the Banner of Heaven - Trailer
Under the Banner of Heaven - Trailer
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About this Show

Under the Banner of Heaven

Starring Andrew Garfield, FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, the limited series inspired by the bestseller by Jon Krakauer, follows the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley. As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates events that transpired, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith.

Starring: Andrew GarfieldSam WorthingtonDaisy Edgar-JonesDenise GoughWyatt Russell

Creator: Dustin Lance Black

TVMADramaCrimeTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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