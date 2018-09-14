Sean Penn leads an ensemble cast in this near-future drama about a crew of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars. Under the direction of visionary aerospace magnate Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone), the crew contends with peril and personal sacrifice as they undertake the greatest pioneering feat in human history.more
Sean Penn leads an ensemble cast in this near-future drama about ...More
Starring: Sean PennRey LucasNatascha McElhone
Creator: Beau Willimon
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Sean Penn leads an ensemble cast in this near-future drama about a crew of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars. Under the direction of visionary aerospace magnate Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone), the crew contends with peril and personal sacrifice as they undertake the greatest pioneering feat in human history.
Starring: Sean PennRey LucasNatascha McElhoneLisaGay HamiltonJames Ransone
Creator: Beau Willimon
About this Show
The First
Sean Penn leads an ensemble cast in this near-future drama about a crew of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars. Under the direction of visionary aerospace magnate Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone), the crew contends with peril and personal sacrifice as they undertake the greatest pioneering feat in human history.
Starring: Sean PennRey LucasNatascha McElhoneLisaGay HamiltonJames Ransone
Creator: Beau Willimon