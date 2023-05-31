Original • 1 season available (10 episodes)

Drag Me To DinnerDrag Me To Dinner

Drag Me To Dinner is a riotous, format-busting, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic sendup of traditional reality competition shows! In each episode, two teams of successful drag queens go head-to-head to throw the most fabulous, awe-inspiring, drag-tastical dinner parties of all time, and be crowned champion by our three judgers: the multi-talented Neil Patrick Harris, drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, and the funny and fabulous Haneefah Wood. Hosted by the hardest-working middle-aged man in show business: dapper NYC legend Murray Hill, each episode has its own unique theme, as revealed by resident expert, life of the party, and show producer David Burtka. Teams will focus on multiple criteria: Food & Drink, Design & Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe ­– let the comedic culinary costumed chaos commence! At the end of each episode, one team will be proclaimed the winner and walk away with the grandest “prize” in the history of television: The Glorious Golden Grater – because one team may be GREAT … but the other is GRATER! Drag Me To Dinner is the glamorous, messy, faux competition show that no one takes too seriously. It’s deliciously addictive, so pull up a chair and dig in!more

Drag Me To Dinner is a riotous, format-busting, fourth-wall-break...More

Starring: Murray HillNeil Patrick HarrisBianca Del Rio

Creators: David BurtkaNeil Patrick Harris

TVMARealityTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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Drag Me To Dinner S1 - Trailer

About this Show

Drag Me To Dinner

Drag Me To Dinner is a riotous, format-busting, fourth-wall-breaking, unapologetic sendup of traditional reality competition shows! In each episode, two teams of successful drag queens go head-to-head to throw the most fabulous, awe-inspiring, drag-tastical dinner parties of all time, and be crowned champion by our three judgers: the multi-talented Neil Patrick Harris, drag superstar Bianca Del Rio, and the funny and fabulous Haneefah Wood. Hosted by the hardest-working middle-aged man in show business: dapper NYC legend Murray Hill, each episode has its own unique theme, as revealed by resident expert, life of the party, and show producer David Burtka. Teams will focus on multiple criteria: Food & Drink, Design & Decor, and Entertainment & Overall Vibe ­– let the comedic culinary costumed chaos commence! At the end of each episode, one team will be proclaimed the winner and walk away with the grandest “prize” in the history of television: The Glorious Golden Grater – because one team may be GREAT … but the other is GRATER! Drag Me To Dinner is the glamorous, messy, faux competition show that no one takes too seriously. It’s deliciously addictive, so pull up a chair and dig in!

Starring: Murray HillNeil Patrick HarrisBianca Del RioHaneefah Wood

Creators: David BurtkaNeil Patrick Harris

TVMARealityTV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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