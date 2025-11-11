Take a look behind the scenes at the beloved sitcom's enduring impact on TV and culture, including interviews with Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kelly Ripa and former guest stars George Clooney and Mario Lopez.more
Take a look behind the scenes at the beloved sitcom's enduring im...More
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Take a look behind the scenes at the beloved sitcom's enduring impact on TV and culture, including interviews with Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kelly Ripa and former guest stars George Clooney and Mario Lopez.
About this Show
The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship -- A Special Edition of 20/20
Take a look behind the scenes at the beloved sitcom's enduring impact on TV and culture, including interviews with Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kelly Ripa and former guest stars George Clooney and Mario Lopez.