Elliot Page: In His Own WordsElliot Page: In His Own Words

Oscar-nominated actor & trailblazer Elliot Page shares his story. From childhood in Canada to Hollywood stardom, he describes his journey & the joy he’s found since coming out as transgender in 2020.more

Oscar-nominated actor & trailblazer Elliot Page shares his story....More

NewsLGBTQ+TV Series2023

EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Elliot Page: In His Own Words

Oscar-nominated actor & trailblazer Elliot Page shares his story. From childhood in Canada to Hollywood stardom, he describes his journey & the joy he’s found since coming out as transgender in 2020.

NewsLGBTQ+TV Series2023

