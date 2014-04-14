3 seasons available (103 episodes)

ClarenceClarence

Clarence finds something amazing in just about everything. Discover the best that life has to offer--epic pinecone wars, backyard tree forts and the secret worlds beyond milk cartons--all through the eyes of Clarence and his friends, the unpredictable Sumo and overly-cautious Jeff.more

Clarence finds something amazing in just about everything. Discov...More

Starring: Spencer RothbellTom KennySean Giambrone

Creator: Skyler Page

TVPGAnimationComedyKidsTV Series2014
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails
Baby Plant
Rocket Ship
Jungle Jeff
Alone Time
School Day
Substitute Teacher
Phone Call
Skater Boys
Giveaways
Trailer
Eye of Coogan
Percy's Friends
Farm Boys
Belson's Dad
Car Ride
New Kid
Party
Lost Crab
Future
Esquire Boys
Jeff's Space Adventure
Plane Ride
Cactus Protest
Guy's Night
Evidence
Playground Heaven
I'm the Scarer
Bathroom Shave
Jeremy
Handcuff Fun
Gilben's Cake
Sail Home
Bear Robbers
Waterslide Fear
Shopping Cart
Pizza Man
Not Myself
Green Shampoo
Nice Day
Butterscotch
Dragon Sword
Giant Snails
Egg Germs
Build a Ladder
Hotdog!
Animal Kingdom
Giant Turtle
At Least I'm Not Uptight
Pick C
The Hospital
Sleep Crickets
It's the Sauce!
Candy Brain
Mystery Piñata Time!
Story Time
Belson's Sleepover
The Date
Forgotten
Lizard, Lizard, Lizard!
Vikings vs. Astronauts
The Rescue
Slumber Party
Ahoy
Puddle Eyes
Traps!
Mountain Lion
Buddy Promise
Where's the Money?
The Horn
The Attic

About this Show

Clarence

Clarence finds something amazing in just about everything. Discover the best that life has to offer--epic pinecone wars, backyard tree forts and the secret worlds beyond milk cartons--all through the eyes of Clarence and his friends, the unpredictable Sumo and overly-cautious Jeff.

Starring: Spencer RothbellTom KennySean GiambroneKatie CrownEric Edelstein

Creator: Skyler Page

TVPGAnimationComedyKidsTV Series2014
  • hd

You May Also Like

The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
We Bare BearsTVY7 • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
The Gumball ChroniclesAnimation, Kids • TV Series (2020)
The Amazing World of Gumball: Darwin's YearbookTVY7 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Uncle GrandpaTVPG • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (2015)
Steven Universe: FutureTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2019)
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
We Bare Bears The MovieTVPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2020)
ChowderTVY7 • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Cartoons, Animation • TV Series (2006)
Craig of the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
The Croods: Family TreeTVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)TVY7 • Adventure, Cartoons • TV Series (1998)
AnimaniacsTVPG • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.