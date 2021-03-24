FX on Hulu Logo • 1 season available (1 episode)

HystericalHysterical

TVMADocumentaries • Award Shows & Events • ComedyTV Series2021

Stand-up comedy had always been a male domain. Only a tiny handful of women have brok...more

Stand-up comedy had always been a male domain. Only a tiny handfu...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Hysterical

An honest and hilarious backstage pass into the lives of some of stand-up comedy’s most boundary-breaking women, exploring the hard-fought journey to become the voices of their generation and their gender.

First Look

Hysterical Official Trailer

About this Show

Hysterical

Stand-up comedy had always been a male domain. Only a tiny handful of women have broken out of the brutal world of comedy clubs to become household names. After decades of fighting for a place in the spotlight, things have finally shifted. The feature documentary, “Hysterical,” journeys backstage and on the road with veteran comedians, rising stars and novices to discover how an intrepid group of boundary-breaking females are changing the game and exploring what it takes to become the voices of their generation and their gender. “Hysterical” takes an intimate look behind the velvet curtains and beer-soaked clubs of the comedy scene into the lives of the women shattering comedy’s glass ceiling with raucous laughter and perfectly timed punch lines in a post-#MeToo era.

TVMADocumentariesAward Shows & EventsComedyTV Series2021
  • hd

You May Also Like

On Tour With Asperger's Are Us
TV14 • Documentaries, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
What We Do in the Shadows
TVMA • Comedy, Supernatural • TV Series (2019)
The Last Cruise
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)
Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
TV14 • Comedy, Documentaries • TV Series (2006)
Mel Brooks Live at the Geffen
TVPG • Comedy, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2015)
Breeders
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2020)
Home Videos
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
The Most Dangerous Animal of All
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Amazing Ocean
TVG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2013)
Baskets
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Sad Day
Comedy • TV Series (2020)
COVID Diaries NYC
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)
Two Pink Doors
Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Who Is America?
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2018)
Stars and Strife
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on