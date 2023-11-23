1 season available (10 episodes)

Candis Cayne's Secret Garden is a gardening show unlike any other. Trailblazing actress and style icon Candis Cayne welcomes us into her "Secret Garden”: a backyard paradise filled with plants, flowers, and magical friends. From her playful and imaginative world, Candis inspires us to create our own enchanted gardens with DIY projects, backyard makeovers, gardening tips and tricks, and inventive botanical cocktails. Each episode of Candis Cayne's Secret Garden is designed to make gardening accessible to all... even those of us with green thumbs.more

LGBTQ+Home & GardenTV Series2023
LGBTQ+Home & GardenTV Series2023
