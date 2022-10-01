1 season available (1 episode)

Huluween DragstravaganzaHuluween Dragstravaganza

Welcome to the hilarious Huluween drag variety show that’s serving you glitz, glamor, and ghouls, honey. Legendary queens Ginger Minj and Monét X Change are tasked with putting on the most spooky, over-the-top show… OR ELSE. Thankfully, a slew of drag royalty, including Jackie Beat, Jujubee, Lady Bunny, Landon Cider, Manila Luzon, Mario Diaz, Mo Heart, and Selene Luna, pop in to help them out. And an extra special musical guest drops by (hint: it’s Kesha!) to make sure Dragstravaganza is absolutely to die for. So grab your wigs, put on your heels, and strap in. It’s fierce. Frightening. And freaking hilarious.more

Welcome to the hilarious Huluween drag variety show that’s servin...More

TVMALGBTQ+MusicComedyTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.

 

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $12.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails
Huluween Dragstravaganza: The Big Opening - Sing-Along!
Huluween Dragstravaganza: Trailer

About this Show

Huluween Dragstravaganza

Welcome to the hilarious Huluween drag variety show that’s serving you glitz, glamor, and ghouls, honey. Legendary queens Ginger Minj and Monét X Change are tasked with putting on the most spooky, over-the-top show… OR ELSE. Thankfully, a slew of drag royalty, including Jackie Beat, Jujubee, Lady Bunny, Landon Cider, Manila Luzon, Mario Diaz, Mo Heart, and Selene Luna, pop in to help them out. And an extra special musical guest drops by (hint: it’s Kesha!) to make sure Dragstravaganza is absolutely to die for. So grab your wigs, put on your heels, and strap in. It’s fierce. Frightening. And freaking hilarious.

TVMALGBTQ+MusicComedyTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

Drag Me To DinnerTVMA • Reality • TV Series (2023)
PoseTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Golden PalaceTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1992)
Hurricane BiancaTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2016)
CreamerieTV14 • International, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
The Freedom to Exist – A Soul of a Nation PresentationLGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
Will & Grace (1998)TVPG • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (1998)
I Kissed a BoyReality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2023)
Reginald the VampireTV14 • Fantasy, Horror • TV Series (2022)
We Live Here: The MidwestTV14 • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Big Easy QueensNot Yet Rated • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Bob the Drag Queen: This is WildR • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
Big BoysInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2022)
CandyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Abbott ElementaryTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.