About this Show
Huluween Dragstravaganza
Welcome to the hilarious Huluween drag variety show that’s serving you glitz, glamor, and ghouls, honey. Legendary queens Ginger Minj and Monét X Change are tasked with putting on the most spooky, over-the-top show… OR ELSE. Thankfully, a slew of drag royalty, including Jackie Beat, Jujubee, Lady Bunny, Landon Cider, Manila Luzon, Mario Diaz, Mo Heart, and Selene Luna, pop in to help them out. And an extra special musical guest drops by (hint: it’s Kesha!) to make sure Dragstravaganza is absolutely to die for. So grab your wigs, put on your heels, and strap in. It’s fierce. Frightening. And freaking hilarious.