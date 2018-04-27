Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie • 2018
In her 59 years, Barbie has become a fashion icon, a lightning rod, and a target for feminists. Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie, featuring newly discovered footage and unprecedented access to the inner workings of a toy giant during Barbie’s biggest reinvention, surveys 60 years of women in popular culture through the lens of this 11.5 inch, Zelig-like plastic icon. Featuring interviews with Gloria Steinem, Roxane Gay, Peggy Orenstein, Mattel insiders and cultural historians, the documentary reveals, through both funny and crushing archival material, and fly-on-the-wall observations of Barbie’s current architects, the progression and regression in women’s fight for equality.