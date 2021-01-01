The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

PG-13ComedyLGBTQ+DramaRomanceMovie2012

A touching portrait of the joy and anguish involved in becoming an adult.

A touching portrait of the joy and anguish involved in becoming a...More

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
The End of the Tour
R • Drama • Movie (2015)
Salvation Boulevard
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2011)
Chasing Amy
R • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1997)
Becks
TVMA • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2018)
Palm Swings
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)
Punch-Drunk Love
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2002)
10 Years
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Ginger & Rosa
PG-13 • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2012)
Love, Simon
PG-13 • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2018)
Eighth Grade
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Hampstead
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
The Spectacular Now
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2013)
Playing It Cool
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2015)
Chloe
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2009)

About this Movie

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

A touching portrait of the joy and anguish involved in becoming an adult.

Starring: Logan LermanEmma WatsonEzra MillerMae WhitmanKate Walsh

Director: Stephen Chbosky

PG-13ComedyLGBTQ+DramaRomanceMovie2012
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on