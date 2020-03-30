It’s Hannah Bradford’s first year of middle school. As a transgender girl, Hannah not only has to navigate the challenges that come with starting a new school, but find the courage to live as her most authentic self.more
It’s Hannah Bradford’s first year of middle school. As a transgen...More
Starring: Evie MacdonaldBrenna HardingJoanne Hunt
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
It’s Hannah Bradford’s first year of middle school. As a transgender girl, Hannah not only has to navigate the challenges that come with starting a new school, but find the courage to live as her most authentic self.
About this Show
First Day
It’s Hannah Bradford’s first year of middle school. As a transgender girl, Hannah not only has to navigate the challenges that come with starting a new school, but find the courage to live as her most authentic self.