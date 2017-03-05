2 seasons available (16 episodes)

FeudFeud

FX’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans tells the story of acclaimed writer Truman Capote, once a confidante to society’s most elite women, whom he nicknamed “the swans.” However, his act of betrayal effectively destroyed those relationships, banished him from high society and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.more

FX’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans tells the story of acclaimed writ...More

Starring: Jessica LangeSusan SarandonStanley Tucci

TVMADramaBiographyTV Series2017
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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EpisodesDirector's CutBehind the ScenesExtrasDetails
Pilot (Director's Cut)
Feud BTS: First Look
Feud BTS: The Inspiration
Feud BTS: The Process
Feud BTS: The Fashion Show
Feud BTS: The Crafts
Feud BTS: The Final Touches
Pilot (Director's Cut)
Feud BTS: First Look
Feud BTS: The Crafts
Feud BTS: The Fashion Show
Feud BTS: The Final Touches
Feud BTS: The Inspiration
Feud BTS: The Process
Preview: Still to Come

About this Show

Feud

FX’s Feud: Capote vs. The Swans tells the story of acclaimed writer Truman Capote, once a confidante to society’s most elite women, whom he nicknamed “the swans.” However, his act of betrayal effectively destroyed those relationships, banished him from high society and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.

Starring: Jessica LangeSusan SarandonStanley TucciAlfred MolinaJudy Davis

TVMADramaBiographyTV Series2017
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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