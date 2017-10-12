I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Original • 1 season available (21 episodes)

I Love You, America With Sarah SilvermanI Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

From inciting treason to telling poop jokes, Sarah Silverman has created her fair share of online chatter. With I Love You, America, she's looking to connect with people who may not agree with her personal opinions through honesty, humor, genuine interest in others, and not taking herself too seriously. While it's great to connect with like-minded people, Silverman feels it's crucial, now more than ever, to connect with un-like-minded people.more

From inciting treason to telling poop jokes, Sarah Silverman has ...More

Starring: Sarah Silverman

TVMATalk & InterviewComedyTV Series2017
  • hd

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EpisodesHighlightsExtrasDetails
Sarah Plays a Game of Horse
Jesus at the Polls
Sarah Talks Immigration With Lady Liberty
Sarah Has Dinner With a Conservative Mormon Family
Conservative Pundit Barbie
Woke Vote
Sarah Has Lunch With Socrates (as Played by Will Ferrell)
Sarah Silverman Dates a Conservative Republican
Sarah Visits the Hall of Presidents
Sarah Interviews NFL Players Malcolm Jenkins & Doug Baldwin
Quickie: Sarah On Prom Nazis
E20 Quickie: Sarah Breaks Down the Midterms
Sarah Plays a Game of Horse
Jesus at the Polls
E19 Quickie: Sarah On the Migrant Caravans
E18 Quickie: Donald Trump and the Way of the Shadow Wolves
Sarah Talks Immigration With Lady Liberty
Sarah Has Dinner With a Conservative Mormon Family
Sarah Silverman Dates a Conservative Republican
E13 Quickie: #DearProfessorFord
E12 Quickie: Insane in The Methane
Sarah Visits the Hall of Presidents
Conservative Pundit Barbie
E11 Quickie: Sarah's Epic Kavanaugh Takedown
E14 Quickie: Trump Sniffs Own Butt and Falls Out of Tree
E15 Quickie: Sarah Silverman's Plea to Senators
E16 Quickie: Swift Justice
E17 Quickie: Sarah Talks Voter Suppression in Georgia
Sarah Has Lunch With Socrates (as Played by Will Ferrell)
Sarah Interviews NFL Players Malcolm Jenkins & Doug Baldwin
Woke Vote
I Love You, America Trailer
Sarah Interviews Dr. Roxane Gay
Sarah Interviews Rabbi Susan Silverman
Sarah Buys New Shades
Sarah Reflects On the 2016 Election
Sarah Sings at the Bluebird Cafe
What Happens When You Deny People Attention
Sarah Visits Mineola, TX
Bathroom
Dragging
I Love You, America: The Song (Official)
Sarah Sits Down With Ex-Member of Westboro Baptist Church

About this Show

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

From inciting treason to telling poop jokes, Sarah Silverman has created her fair share of online chatter. With I Love You, America, she's looking to connect with people who may not agree with her personal opinions through honesty, humor, genuine interest in others, and not taking herself too seriously. While it's great to connect with like-minded people, Silverman feels it's crucial, now more than ever, to connect with un-like-minded people.

Starring: Sarah Silverman

TVMATalk & InterviewComedyTV Series2017
  • hd

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