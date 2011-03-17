Forget who gets to keep the ring, when a couple splits, the real question is, who gets to keep the friends? In this modern comedy, a couple's break up will complicate all of their friends' lives and make everyone question their choices. When life throws you for a curve, hold on tight to the people you love.more
Forget who gets to keep the ring, when a couple splits, the real ...More
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Forget who gets to keep the ring, when a couple splits, the real question is, who gets to keep the friends? In this modern comedy, a couple's break up will complicate all of their friends' lives and make everyone question their choices. When life throws you for a curve, hold on tight to the people you love.
About this Show
Happy Endings
Forget who gets to keep the ring, when a couple splits, the real question is, who gets to keep the friends? In this modern comedy, a couple's break up will complicate all of their friends' lives and make everyone question their choices. When life throws you for a curve, hold on tight to the people you love.