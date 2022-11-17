About this Show
Being Gwen: A Life & Death Story
The murder of 17-year-old Gwen Araujo rocked Northern California. Not only for the brutality of the attack, but the reason four young men gave for killing Gwen - they discovered that she was transgender. 20 years after the murder, this true-crime documentary revisits the landmark case that thrust the transgender community into the national spotlight. Never-before-seen evidence and interrogation videos paint a heart-breaking picture of the true story that’s still impacting the transgender community to this day.