Cracks
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie • 2011
Cracks, the dazzling debut film from Jordan Scott (daughter of legendary director Ridley Scott), stars Eva Green as Miss G, a glamorous force in an idyllic British boarding school. The school's most elite clique, led by Di (Juno Temple), rule the school and compete for the attention of Miss G, who thrives on the girls' fascination and eggs them on with lessons in a scandalously liberated world view. But, when a beautiful Spanish girl, Fiamma (Maria Valverde), appears at the school, the girls are immediately threatened by the outsider's perfect allure. Even Miss G, who loved being the most glamorous presence in her girls' lives, becomes obsessed with, threatened and tantalized by Fiamma.