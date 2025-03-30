Mission: ImpossibleMission: Impossible

A former Russian spy selling international intelligence on the black market... a list containing names of the top undercover agents in the world... and one man on a mission that seems impossible.more

A former Russian spy selling international intelligence on the bl...More

Starring: Tom CruiseJon VoightHenry Czerny

Director: Brian De Palma

PG-13DramaActionAdventureThrillerMovie1996
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE BASIC
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $10.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $10.99/ mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
You May Also LikeMission Impossible FranchiseExtrasDetails
Mission: Impossible IIIPG-13 • Adventure, Spies • Movie (2006)
Mission: Impossible - Ghost ProtocolPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
Mission: Impossible IIPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2000)
The RevenantR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
The House With a Clock in Its WallsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2018)
SpyR • Adventure, Spies • Movie (2015)
The 5th WavePG-13 • Adventure, Aliens • Movie (2016)
The MartianPG-13 • Adventure, Space • Movie (2015)
CriminalR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)
San AndreasPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
The Legend of TarzanPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2016)
Kingsman: The Golden CircleR • Adventure, Spies • Movie (2017)
Fast & FuriousPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
InterstellarPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2014)
Mechanic: ResurrectionR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Mission: ImpossiblePG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1996)
Mission: Impossible IIPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2000)
Mission: Impossible IIIPG-13 • Adventure, Spies • Movie (2006)
Mission: Impossible - Ghost ProtocolPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)

Mission: Impossible - Trailer

About this Movie

Mission: Impossible

A former Russian spy selling international intelligence on the black market... a list containing names of the top undercover agents in the world... and one man on a mission that seems impossible.

Starring: Tom CruiseJon VoightHenry CzernyVing RhamesKristin Scott Thomas

Director: Brian De Palma

PG-13DramaActionAdventureThrillerMovie1996
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
SAVE 44%*
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.