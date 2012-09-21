Dredd

RActionAdventureScience FictionMovie2012

In a violent, futuristic city where the police have the authority to act as judge, ju...more

In a violent, futuristic city where the police have the authority

Dredd - Trailer

About this Movie

Dredd

In a violent, futuristic city where the police have the authority to act as judge, jury and executioner, a cop teams with a trainee to take down a gang that deals the reality-altering drug, SLO-MO.

Starring: Karl UrbanOlivia ThirlbyLena HeadeyWood HarrisLangley Kirkwood

Director: Pete Travis

