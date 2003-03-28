Star Trek IV: The Voyage HomeStar Trek IV: The Voyage Home

PGActionFamilyAdventureScience FictionAliens • Movie • 1986

It's the 23rd century and a mysterious power is threatening Earth by evaporating the ...more

It's the 23rd century and a mysterious power is threatening Earth...More

Start watching Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeStar Trek SeriesStar Trek MoviesExtrasDetails
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (1996)
Independence Day
PG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1996)
WarGames
PG • Action, Drama • Movie (1983)
The Core
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2003)
AVP: Alien vs. Predator
PG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2004)
Highlander IV: Endgame
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2000)
Rambo III
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1988)
Star Kid
PG • Action, Family • Movie (1998)
Dante's Peak
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1997)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1991)
Face/Off
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1997)
The Fifth Element
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1997)
Invasion U.S.A.
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1985)
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2000)
Spider-Man 3
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (2007)
Star Trek: Enterprise
TVPG • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Star Trek: Voyager
TVPG • Action, Adventure • TV Series (1997)
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
TVPG • Action, Adventure • TV Series (1995)
Star Trek: The Original Series
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (1966)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
PG • Action, Family • Movie (1991)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
PG • Action, Family • Movie (1986)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home - Trailer

About this Movie

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

It's the 23rd century and a mysterious power is threatening Earth by evaporating the oceans and destroying the atmosphere. To save mankind, Capt. Kirk and the rest of the Starship Enterprise crew travel back in time to 1986 San Francisco. In HD.

Starring: William ShatnerLeonard NimoyCatherine HicksDeForest KelleyJames Doohan

Director: Leonard Nimoy

PGActionFamilyAdventureScience FictionAliensMovie • 1986
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on