(500) Days of Summer
(500) Days of Summer
Besos de Azúcar
Besos de Azúcar
Shrek Forever After
Shrek Forever After
Magic in the Moonlight
Magic in the Moonlight
Brink!
Brink!

Newly Added Movies

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Newly Added Movies
(500) Days of SummerPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2009)
Besos de AzúcarNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2013)
Shrek Forever AfterPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Magic in the MoonlightPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
Brink!TVG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1998)
Baby Boy en EspañolR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2001)
Sobre EllaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2013)
The AccountantR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary SpecialTVPG • Music, Concerts • Movie (2026)
Hope FloatsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1998)
The Garfield MoviePG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2024)
Date NightPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2010)
Amor de Mis AmoresNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2014)
The SmurfsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
At MidnightR • International, Latino • Movie (2023)
Fight ClubR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1999)
PretendiendoR • International, Latino • Movie (2006)
AssassinR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2023)
Mardi Gras: Spring BreakR • Comedy • Movie (2011)
The Lady in the Van en EspañolPG-13 • Drama, Spanish • Movie (2015)
Predator: Badlands Spoiler Special with Dan Trachtenberg | Josh Horowitz | Creators CollectionTVPG • Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
ChilangolandiaNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2021)
Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt StoryTVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Martha Marcy May MarleneR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2011)
The CroodsPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2013)
AnniversaryR • Thriller • Movie (2025)
Is This Thing On?R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
ChallengersR • Drama • Movie (2024)
The 10 Best Predator Video Games | MojoPlays | Creators CollectionTVMA • Science Fiction • Movie (2022)
The BeekeeperR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife en EspañolPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2021)
Sweet Home AlabamaPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
The Devil Wears Prada 2: A Special LookNot Rated • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Like Father, Like Son en EspañolPG-13 • Fantasy, Spanish • Movie (1987)
Ghost ElephantsTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
The Hunger Games: Catching FireTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2013)
The Lady in the VanPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Agatha Christie's The Secret AdversaryTVMA • Mystery • Movie (1989)
The DescendantsR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Pets on a TrainPG • Animation, Kids • Movie (2025)
Micki and Maude en EspañolPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1984)
Theater CampPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2023)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo BayR • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2008)
LondonR • Drama • Movie (2005)
Smart HouseTVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1999)
Las Niñas BienTVMA • International, Latino • Movie (2018)
Pacific Rim: UprisingPG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
The Voice of Hind RajabNot Rated • Drama • Movie (2025)
El Día que Todo CambióNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
The Smurfs 2PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2013)
The Entire Predator Story Finally Explained | Looper | Creators CollectionTVMA • Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Cartas a ElenaPG • International, Latino • Movie (2011)
Kill Your Darlings en EspañolR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Lords of Dogtown en EspañolPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2005)
Paws of Fury: The Legend of HankPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
ShrekPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2001)
How the Badlands Predator Is Different from Previous Predators | Screen Rant | Creators CollectionTV14 • Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Micki and MaudePG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1984)
Not Another Teen MovieR • Comedy • Movie (2001)
SimulantNot Rated • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Grandma's BoyTVMA • Videogames, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Kiss of the Spider WomanR • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2025)
Memoirs of a GeishaPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2005)
The Accountant en EspañolR • Drama, Action • Movie (2016)
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City en EspañolR • Thriller, Spanish • Movie (2021)
Miracle in Lane 2G • Family, Drama • Movie (2000)
Made of Honor en EspañolPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2008)
It Was Just an AccidentPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Monster House en EspañolPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2006)
The HelpPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2011)