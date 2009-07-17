hulu
START YOUR FREE TRIAL
Log In
(500) Days of Summer
Besos de Azúcar
Shrek Forever After
Magic in the Moonlight
Brink!
Newly Added Movies
Watch Newly Added Movies with any Hulu plan starting at
$11.99/month
SIGN UP NOW
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
Newly Added Movies
(500) Days of Summer
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2009)
Besos de Azúcar
Not Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2013)
Shrek Forever After
PG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Magic in the Moonlight
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
Brink!
TVG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1998)
Baby Boy en Español
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2001)
Sobre Ella
Not Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2013)
The Accountant
R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special
TVPG • Music, Concerts • Movie (2026)
Hope Floats
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1998)
The Garfield Movie
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2024)
Date Night
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2010)
Amor de Mis Amores
Not Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2014)
The Smurfs
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
At Midnight
R • International, Latino • Movie (2023)
Fight Club
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1999)
Pretendiendo
R • International, Latino • Movie (2006)
Assassin
R • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2023)
Mardi Gras: Spring Break
R • Comedy • Movie (2011)
The Lady in the Van en Español
PG-13 • Drama, Spanish • Movie (2015)
Predator: Badlands Spoiler Special with Dan Trachtenberg | Josh Horowitz | Creators Collection
TVPG • Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Chilangolandia
Not Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2021)
Breaking Glass: The Pat Summitt Story
TVPG • Sports, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Martha Marcy May Marlene
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2011)
The Croods
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Anniversary
R • Thriller • Movie (2025)
Is This Thing On?
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Challengers
R • Drama • Movie (2024)
The 10 Best Predator Video Games | MojoPlays | Creators Collection
TVMA • Science Fiction • Movie (2022)
The Beekeeper
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife en Español
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2021)
Sweet Home Alabama
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
The Devil Wears Prada 2: A Special Look
Not Rated • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Like Father, Like Son en Español
PG-13 • Fantasy, Spanish • Movie (1987)
Ghost Elephants
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
TV14 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2013)
The Lady in the Van
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Agatha Christie's The Secret Adversary
TVMA • Mystery • Movie (1989)
The Descendants
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Pets on a Train
PG • Animation, Kids • Movie (2025)
Micki and Maude en Español
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1984)
Theater Camp
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2023)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
R • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2008)
London
R • Drama • Movie (2005)
Smart House
TVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1999)
Las Niñas Bien
TVMA • International, Latino • Movie (2018)
Pacific Rim: Uprising
PG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Not Rated • Drama • Movie (2025)
El Día que Todo Cambió
Not Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
The Smurfs 2
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2013)
The Entire Predator Story Finally Explained | Looper | Creators Collection
TVMA • Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Cartas a Elena
PG • International, Latino • Movie (2011)
Kill Your Darlings en Español
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2013)
Lords of Dogtown en Español
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2005)
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Shrek
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2001)
How the Badlands Predator Is Different from Previous Predators | Screen Rant | Creators Collection
TV14 • Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Micki and Maude
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1984)
Not Another Teen Movie
R • Comedy • Movie (2001)
Simulant
Not Rated • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Grandma's Boy
TVMA • Videogames, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Kiss of the Spider Woman
R • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2025)
Memoirs of a Geisha
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2005)
The Accountant en Español
R • Drama, Action • Movie (2016)
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City en Español
R • Thriller, Spanish • Movie (2021)
Miracle in Lane 2
G • Family, Drama • Movie (2000)
Made of Honor en Español
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2008)
It Was Just an Accident
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Monster House en Español
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2006)
The Help
PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2011)