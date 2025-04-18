The Ugly StepsisterThe Ugly Stepsister

A sinister twist on the classic Cinderella story, "The Ugly Stepsister" follows Elvira as she prepares to earn the prince's affection at any cost. In a kingdom where beauty is a brutal business, Elvira will compete with the beautiful and enchanting Agnes to become the belle of the ball.more

A sinister twist on the classic Cinderella story, "The Ugly Steps...More

Starring: Lea MyrenThea Sofie Loch NæssAne Dahl Torp

Director: Emilie Blichfeldt

Not RatedHorrorComedyThrillerMovie2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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The Ugly Stepsister - Trailer

About this Movie

The Ugly Stepsister

A sinister twist on the classic Cinderella story, "The Ugly Stepsister" follows Elvira as she prepares to earn the prince's affection at any cost. In a kingdom where beauty is a brutal business, Elvira will compete with the beautiful and enchanting Agnes to become the belle of the ball.

Starring: Lea MyrenThea Sofie Loch NæssAne Dahl TorpFlo FagerliIsac Calmroth

Director: Emilie Blichfeldt

Not RatedHorrorComedyThrillerMovie2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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