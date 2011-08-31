The Ides of March

RDramaMovie2011

A spokesman falls prey to backroom politics, manipulation and seduction.

A spokesman falls prey to backroom politics, manipulation and sed...More

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
O.G.
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2019)
Swung
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2018)
Reefer Madness
TV14 • Drama • Movie (1938)
Mississippi Damned
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2009)
Mississippi Grind
R • Drama • Movie (2015)
Charlie Says
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
Mope
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2019)
Solace
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2018)
Different Flowers
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
The Children Act
R • Drama • Movie (2017)
The Sex Pistols vs. Bill Grundy
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Locke
R • Drama • Movie (2014)
The Truth
PG • Drama • Movie (2019)
All Creatures Here Below
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2018)
Mary Magdalene
R • Drama • Movie (2019)

About this Movie

The Ides of March

A spokesman falls prey to backroom politics, manipulation and seduction.

Starring: Ryan GoslingGeorge ClooneyPhilip Seymour HoffmanPaul GiamattiMarisa Tomei

Director: George Clooney

RDramaMovie2011
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on