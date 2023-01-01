Patriots DayPatriots Day

Mark Wahlberg shines in this all-star action-thriller that chronicles the courage and power of the people of Boston during the real-life manhunt for the Boston Marathon bombers.more

Starring: Mark WahlbergKevin BaconJohn Goodman

Director: Peter Berg

RThrillerDramaCrimeMovie2016
  • 5.1
  • hd

Patriots Day - Trailer

About this Movie

Mark Wahlberg shines in this all-star action-thriller that chronicles the courage and power of the people of Boston during the real-life manhunt for the Boston Marathon bombers.

