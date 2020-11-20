Original

Run.Run.

PG-13DramaThrillerHorrorMovie • 2020

There’s something unnatural about the relationship between Chloe (Kiera Allen) and he...more

There’s something unnatural about the relationship between Chloe ...More

Watch Trailer

Start watching Run.

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeExtras
The Other Lamb
Drama, Horror • Movie (2019)
Friend Request
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2016)
Pure
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
Treehouse
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
High-Rise
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Martha Marcy May Marlene
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2011)
They Come Knocking
TVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
Delivered
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
Bad Hair
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2020)
Fallen
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1998)
Psycho Nurse
TV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Lodge
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
I'm Just F*cking With You
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Kindred Spirits (2019)
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Wretched
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)

RUN | Official Trailer

Burden (Deleted Scene)

Finances (Deleted Scene)

Grandma (Deleted Scene)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on