Rust and Bone
Rust and Bone
A Separation
A Separation
Margaret
Margaret
The Revenant
The Revenant
Robot Dreams
Robot Dreams

Tearjerker Movies

Watch Tearjerker Movies with any Hulu plan starting at $11.99/month
 
Tearjerker Movies
Rust and BoneR • International, Drama • Movie (2012)
A SeparationPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2011)
MargaretR • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2012)
The RevenantR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Robot DreamsPG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2023)
The Last Rhinos: A New HopeTVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Bob Trevino Likes ItPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
CookedInternational, Drama • Movie (2025)
Terms of EndearmentPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
The UpsidePG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Blue ValentineR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2011)
The Hate U GivePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2018)
Love, SimonPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Ultimate Playlist of NoiseTVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
Romeo + JulietPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)