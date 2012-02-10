Skip Navigation
Tearjerker Movies
Tearjerker Movies
Terms of Endearment
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1983)
Ordinary People
R • Drama, Classics • Movie (1980)
The Vow
TV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2012)
The Upside
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
28 Days
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2000)
If Beale Street Could Talk
R • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2018)
Ben Is Back
R • Drama • Movie (2018)
Beaches
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1988)
Steel Magnolias
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1989)
Stronger
R • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
The Glass Castle
PG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
Atonement
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2007)
Where Hands Touch
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2018)
What They Had
R • Drama • Movie (2018)
Rabbit Hole
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2010)
Nostalgia
R • Drama • Movie (2018)
Love, Simon
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Like Crazy
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2011)
The Ultimate Playlist of Noise
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
Endless
Drama, Romance • Movie (2020)
Hope Gap
Drama • Movie (2020)
The Secret Life of Bees
PG-13 • Drama, Black Stories • Movie (2008)
The Age of Adaline
PG-13 • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Slumdog Millionaire
R • International, Drama • Movie (2008)