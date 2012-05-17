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Rust and Bone
A Separation
Margaret
The Revenant
Robot Dreams
Tearjerker Movies
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Tearjerker Movies
Rust and Bone
R • International, Drama • Movie (2012)
A Separation
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2011)
Margaret
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2012)
The Revenant
R • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Robot Dreams
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2023)
The Last Rhinos: A New Hope
TVPG • Animals & Nature, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Bob Trevino Likes It
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Cooked
International, Drama • Movie (2025)
Terms of Endearment
PG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
The Upside
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Blue Valentine
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2011)
The Hate U Give
PG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2018)
Love, Simon
PG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Ultimate Playlist of Noise
TVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
Romeo + Juliet
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1996)