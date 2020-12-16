About this Movie
The Ultimate Playlist of Noise
After learning he must undergo brain surgery that will render him deaf, Marcus, an audio-obsessed high school senior, decides to seize control of his fate by recording the Ultimate Playlist of Noise — a bucket list of all his favorite sounds.
Starring: Keean JohnsonMadeline BrewerEmily SkeggsOliver CooperAriela Barer
Director: Bennett Lasseter
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month