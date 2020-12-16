Original

The Ultimate Playlist of NoiseThe Ultimate Playlist of Noise

TVMADramaMovie • 2021

After learning he must undergo brain surgery that will render him deaf, Marcus, an au...more

After learning he must undergo brain surgery that will render him...More

Watch Trailer

Start watching The Ultimate Playlist of Noise

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
The Namesake
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2006)
Sold
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2014)
The Assistant
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
A Teacher
Drama • Movie (2013)
The Death and Life of John F. Donovan
R • Drama • Movie (2018)
Good Will Hunting
R • Drama • Movie (1997)
The Father of My Children
Drama • Movie (2009)
Gia
R • Drama • Movie (1998)
Luce
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
The Mountain
Drama • Movie (2018)
Boogie Nights
R • Drama • Movie (1997)
All Summers End
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2017)
A Kid Like Jake
R • Drama • Movie (2018)
Mary Magdalene
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
12 and Holding
R • Drama • Movie (2005)

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise - Official Trailer

About this Movie

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise

After learning he must undergo brain surgery that will render him deaf, Marcus, an audio-obsessed high school senior, decides to seize control of his fate by recording the Ultimate Playlist of Noise — a bucket list of all his favorite sounds.

Starring: Keean JohnsonMadeline BrewerEmily SkeggsOliver CooperAriela Barer

Director: Bennett Lasseter

TVMADramaMovie • 2021
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on