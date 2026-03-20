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Ready or Not 2: Here I Come
The Testament of Ann Lee
Is This Thing On?
In the Blink of an Eye
Rental Family
Searchlight Pictures
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Searchlight Pictures
Ready or Not 2: Here I Come
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2026)
The Testament of Ann Lee
R • Drama, Biography • Movie (2025)
Is This Thing On?
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
In the Blink of an Eye
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2026)
Rental Family
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
The Roses
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
O'Dessa
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
A Real Pain
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2024)
Nightbitch
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Hold Your Breath
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2024)
The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
The Greatest Hits
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Poor Things
R • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
All of Us Strangers
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
Next Goal Wins
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
Suncoast
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Flamin' Hot
PG-13 • Latino, Drama • Movie (2023)
Quasi
R • Comedy • Movie (2023)
Rye Lane
TVMA • International, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
Not Okay
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Fire Island
R • LGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2022)
Fresh
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2022)
The Dropout
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)