13 Minutes13 Minutes

The largest tornado on record threatens to ravage a small town, leaving residents with only 13 minutes to find shelter, search for loved ones and fight for their lives. In the wake of total devastation, four families must overcome their differences and find strength in themselves and one another to survive.more

The largest tornado on record threatens to ravage a small town, l...More

Starring: Amy SmartThora BirchPeter Facinelli

Director: Lindsay Gossling

PG-13ThrillerDramaMovie2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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13 Minutes - Trailer

About this Movie

13 Minutes

The largest tornado on record threatens to ravage a small town, leaving residents with only 13 minutes to find shelter, search for loved ones and fight for their lives. In the wake of total devastation, four families must overcome their differences and find strength in themselves and one another to survive.

Starring: Amy SmartThora BirchPeter FacinelliTrace AdkinsPaz Vega

Director: Lindsay Gossling

PG-13ThrillerDramaMovie2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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