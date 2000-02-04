ScreamScream

Sidney has more than her share of teenage angst to cope with. Her mom was murdered a year ago, her dad is perpetually away on business, and her boyfriend Billy is pressuring her to go all the way. As if that weren't enough, a brilliant serial killer has begun to terrorize Sidney's quiet hometown, including her high school classmate Casey Becker. With the calculated genius of a perfect predator, the killer is using his love of scary movies to turn the town upside down - taking everything he knows about the genre to trick his victims, outwit the police and throw his pursuers off base. Now, no one is safe - and everyone is a suspect.more

Sidney has more than her share of teenage angst to cope with. Her...More

Starring: Neve CampbellDavid ArquetteCourteney Cox

Director: Wes Craven

RDramaThrillerHorrorComedyMovie1996
  • 5.1
  • hd

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Scream - Trailer

About this Movie

Scream

Sidney has more than her share of teenage angst to cope with. Her mom was murdered a year ago, her dad is perpetually away on business, and her boyfriend Billy is pressuring her to go all the way. As if that weren't enough, a brilliant serial killer has begun to terrorize Sidney's quiet hometown, including her high school classmate Casey Becker. With the calculated genius of a perfect predator, the killer is using his love of scary movies to turn the town upside down - taking everything he knows about the genre to trick his victims, outwit the police and throw his pursuers off base. Now, no one is safe - and everyone is a suspect.

Starring: Neve CampbellDavid ArquetteCourteney CoxMatthew LillardRose McGowan

Director: Wes Craven

RDramaThrillerHorrorComedyMovie1996
  • 5.1
  • hd

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