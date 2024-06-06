The DamnedThe Damned

Fighting for survival in an isolated fishing outpost, Eva and her crew are cursed after making the choice not to help a sinking ship off the coast. Facing the consequences, a darkness consumes them creating chaos and death at every turn.more

Fighting for survival in an isolated fishing outpost, Eva and her...More

Starring: Odessa YoungJoe ColeLewis Gribben

Director: Thordur Palsson

RHorrorMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE BASIC
Get Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $10.99/monthGet Disney+ and Hulu (both with ads) for $10.99/ mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Additional terms apply
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
SentinelNot Rated • Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
ArchiveTVMA • Science Fiction • Movie (2020)
36th Annual GLAAD Media AwardsTV Series (2025)
Dead SeaNot Rated • Movie (2024)
IMPACT x Nightline: DANCE MOMS: Behind the CurtainNews Magazine, Dance • TV Series (2024)
Somewhere QuietNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The InheritanceNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Summer of 69TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2025)
All Fun and GamesNot Rated • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2023)
Haunting of the Queen MaryNot Rated • Horror, Mystery • Movie (2023)
IMPACT x Nightline: Elton John: Still StandingMusic, News Magazine • TV Series (2024)
Susie SearchesNot Rated • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (2022)
WinnerPG-13 • Comedy, Biography • Movie (2024)
Reverse the CurseNot Rated • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
Other PeopleNot Rated • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2016)

The Damned - Trailer

About this Movie

The Damned

Fighting for survival in an isolated fishing outpost, Eva and her crew are cursed after making the choice not to help a sinking ship off the coast. Facing the consequences, a darkness consumes them creating chaos and death at every turn.

Starring: Odessa YoungJoe ColeLewis GribbenSiobhan FinneranFrancis Magee

Director: Thordur Palsson

RHorrorMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
SAVE 44%*
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.