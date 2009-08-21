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Inglourious Basterds
You Got Served
Fargo
Thelma & Louise
Moneyball
Staff Picks
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Staff Picks
Inglourious Basterds
R • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
You Got Served
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2004)
Fargo
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1996)
Thelma & Louise
R • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1991)
Moneyball
PG-13 • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2011)
School of Rock
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2003)
The Breakfast Club
R • Drama, Teen • Movie (1985)
My Old Ass
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Jennifer's Body
R • Satire, Horror • Movie (2009)
Coraline
PG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
Amsterdam
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
9 to 5
PG • Comedy • Movie (1980)
Busboys
R • Comedy • Movie (2026)
Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Saturday Night
R • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie
R • Satire, Time Travel • Movie (2025)
The Devil Wears Prada 2
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Slingshot
R • Space, Thriller • Movie (2024)
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence
PG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2001)
Never Change!
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2026)
Abraham's Boys: A Dracula Story
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
War of the Worlds
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
No Other Choice
R • International, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Good Boy
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Devil Wears Prada
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Primitive War
TVMA • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
PG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Sirat
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
R • Comedy, Action • Movie (2024)
Pizza Movie
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2026)
Dangerous Animals
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Billy Idol Should Be Dead
Music, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
The Garfield Movie
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2024)
Sentimental Value
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Is This Thing On?
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Hot Milk
R • Drama • Movie (2025)
Nightbitch
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Ghost Elephants
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Room
R • Drama • Movie (2015)
Black Panther
PG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
Speed
R • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1994)
Ratatouille
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
PG-13 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Rental Family
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Kiss of the Spider Woman
R • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2025)
No Hard Feelings
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
Bullet Train
R • Drama, Action • Movie (2022)
Palm Springs
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2020)
The Last Showgirl
R • Drama • Movie (2024)
Cuckoo
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Anora
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)