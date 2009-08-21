Inglourious Basterds
Inglourious Basterds
You Got Served
You Got Served
Fargo
Fargo
Thelma & Louise
Thelma & Louise
Moneyball
Moneyball

Staff Picks

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Staff Picks
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
You Got ServedPG-13 • Drama • Movie (2004)
FargoR • Drama, Crime • Movie (1996)
Thelma & LouiseR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1991)
MoneyballPG-13 • Baseball, Sports • Movie (2011)
School of RockPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2003)
The Breakfast ClubR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1985)
My Old AssR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Jennifer's BodyR • Satire, Horror • Movie (2009)
CoralinePG • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2009)
AmsterdamR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
9 to 5PG • Comedy • Movie (1980)
BusboysR • Comedy • Movie (2026)
Travis Barker: Louder Than FearTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Saturday NightR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
Nirvanna the Band the Show the MovieR • Satire, Time Travel • Movie (2025)
The Devil Wears Prada 2PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
SlingshotR • Space, Thriller • Movie (2024)
A.I.: Artificial IntelligencePG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2001)
Never Change!TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2026)
Abraham's Boys: A Dracula StoryR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
War of the WorldsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
No Other ChoiceR • International, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Good BoyPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Devil Wears PradaPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Primitive WarTVMA • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Godzilla x Kong: The New EmpirePG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
SiratR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Bad Boys: Ride or DieR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2024)
Pizza MovieTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2026)
Dangerous AnimalsR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Mike & Nick & Nick & AliceR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Billy Idol Should Be DeadMusic, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
The Garfield MoviePG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2024)
Sentimental ValueR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Is This Thing On?R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Hot MilkR • Drama • Movie (2025)
NightbitchR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Ghost ElephantsTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2026)
RoomR • Drama • Movie (2015)
Black PantherPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
SpeedR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1994)
RatatouilleG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog StoryPG-13 • Sports, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Rental FamilyPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Kiss of the Spider WomanR • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2025)
No Hard FeelingsR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
Bullet TrainR • Drama, Action • Movie (2022)
Palm SpringsR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2020)
The Last ShowgirlR • Drama • Movie (2024)
CuckooR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
AnoraR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)