Rise of the Planet of the ApesRise of the Planet of the Apes

While working on a cure for Alzheimer's disease, scientist Will Rodman tests an experimental drug on chimpanzees, giving them human-like intelligence but also making them wild. Will takes a baby chimp named Caesar home and raises him like a child, but when Caesar is taken away and imprisoned, he assembles a simian army and leads a ferocious revolution against mankind.more

While working on a cure for Alzheimer's disease, scientist Will R...More

Starring: James FrancoAndy SerkisJohn Lithgow

Director: Rupert Wyatt

PG-13DramaActionScience FictionAdventureAction and AdventureFantasyMovie2011
  • 5.1
  • hd

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Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes - Trailer

About this Movie

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

While working on a cure for Alzheimer's disease, scientist Will Rodman tests an experimental drug on chimpanzees, giving them human-like intelligence but also making them wild. Will takes a baby chimp named Caesar home and raises him like a child, but when Caesar is taken away and imprisoned, he assembles a simian army and leads a ferocious revolution against mankind.

Starring: James FrancoAndy SerkisJohn LithgowDavid OyelowoFreida Pinto

Director: Rupert Wyatt

PG-13DramaActionScience FictionAdventureAction and AdventureFantasyMovie2011
  • 5.1
  • hd

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