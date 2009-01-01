Must-See Movies, Now Streaming
Movies

Popular
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
It's up to Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham to stop a cyber-enhanced super-soldier in this ninth film in the "Fast & Furious" series.
Big Time Adolescence
R • Comedy • Movie (2020)
A seemingly bright and mostly innocent 16-year-old named Mo (Griffin Gluck) attempts to navigate high school under the guidance of his best friend Zeke (Pete Davidson), an unmotivated-yet-charismatic college dropout. Although Zeke genuinely cares about Mo, things start to go awry as he teaches Mo nontraditional life lessons in drug dealing, partying, and dating. Meanwhile, Mo’s well-meaning dad (Jon Cryer) tries to step in and take back the reins of his son’s upbringing.
Spider-Man: Far From Home
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.
Martha Marcy May Marlene
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2011)
A young woman struggles with the effects of cult brainwashing in this chilling psychological thriller.
Men In Black: International
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Agent H and Agent M battle an extraterrestrial threat on Earth.
Yesterday
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
A struggling musician awakens to discover that he is literally the only person alive who knows who the Beatles are.
Ma
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A group of teens run afoul of a deranged woman (Octavia Spencer) who lets them party in her basement.
The Upside
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
An ex-convict begins an unlikely friendship with a paralyzed billionaire.
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Keanu Reeves is back as the legendary hit man John Wick in this sequel that finds him fighting for his life on the streets of NYC.
Annabelle Comes Home
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Horror has a homecoming when a young girl lets the demonic doll “Annabelle” out of her cage in this nightmarish sequel.
Venom
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
A man develops superpowers after becoming a host to an alien.
The Dead Don't Die
R • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2019)
In the sleepy small town of Centerville, something is not quite right. The moon hangs large and low in the sky, the hours of daylight are becoming unpredictable, and animals are beginning to exhibit unusual behaviors. News reports are scary, and scientists are concerned, but no one foresees the strangest and most dangerous repercussion that will soon start plaguing Centerville: the dead rise from their graves and feast on the living, and the citizens must battle to survive.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
This follow-up to "Godzilla" and "Kong: Skull Island" pits Godzilla against fellow monsters King Ghidorah, Rodan and Mothra.
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When ace detective Harry Goodman goes missing, his son embarks on a journey with Detective Pikachu to find him.
Hunter Killer
TVPG • Military & War, Action • Movie (2018)
American submarine Capt. Joe Glass is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress in the Arctic Ocean. He soon learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing, a conspiracy that threatens to dismantle the world order. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to rescue the kidnapped Russian president and sneak through enemy waters to prevent World War III.
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2004)
SpongeBob and his trusty sidekick Patrick try to clear Mr. Krabs' name after he's accused of stealing King Neptune's crown.
The Big Year
PG • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Life goes to the birds--literally--for obsessed avian enthusiasts Jack Black, Steve Martin and Owen Wilson in this comedy.
Aquaman
PG-13 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.
Shaft
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
An FBI cybersecurity expert enlists the help of his estranged father, private eye John Shaft, to help investigate his friend's death.
Alita: Battle Angel
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
A cyborg uses her prodigious fighting skills to take on corrupt authorities in a future dystopia.
Robots
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2005)
Genius robot inventor Rodney Copperbottom dreams of making the world a better place, but his aspirations are jeopardized when the evil Ratchet takes over Big Weld Industries.
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!
G • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2008)
The beloved Dr. Seuss tale of a big-hearted elephant who comes to the aid of a very small world is brought to colorful life.
War Dogs
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Jonah Hill and Miles Teller become unlikely gun runners for the government during the Iraq War in this fact-based story.
The Equalizer 2
R • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
If you have a problem and there is nowhere else to turn, the mysterious and elusive Robert McCall will deliver the vigilante justice you seek. This time, however, McCall's past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who'll stop at nothing to destroy him.
Mile 22
R • Thriller, Adventure • Movie (2018)
An intelligence officer must smuggle an asset with sensitive information.
Contagion
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2011)
Steven Soderbergh creates a 'germophobe's nightmare' (Variety) in this harrowing thriller about the outbreak of a deadly virus.
Year One
PG-13 • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2009)
A primitive man conquers the city of Sodom.
Shazam!
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.
A Madea Family Funeral
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Tyler Perry steps into the role of the hilarious matriarch Madea for the last time!
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity.
Us
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A woman and her family are terrorized by home invaders with a terrifying connection to them in this hit horror film from Jordan Peele.
Stay
R • Mystery, Thriller • Movie (2005)
A psychiatrist begins to experience strange alterations in reality when he takes on a suicidal patient in this mind-bending tale.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
PG-13 • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2018)
Newt Scamander joins with Albus Dumbledore to defeat the escaped evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald and his plan for a new world order.
The Intruder
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A young married couple buy a beautiful house on several acres of land, only to find that the man they bought it from refuses to let go of the property.
The Interview
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2014)
Dave Skylark and producer Aaron Rapoport run the celebrity tabloid show "Skylark Tonight." When they land an interview with a surprise fan, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, they are recruited by the CIA.
Replicas
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
Keanu Reeves stars as a neuroscientist who tries to clone his family back to life after a horrific tragedy.
Major Payne
PG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Career military man Damon Wayans takes a civilian job turning clumsy prep-school kids into soldiers in this comedy.
The Curse of La Llorona
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A woman who drowned her kids in a jealous rage in 17th-century Mexico now haunts families in 1970s Los Angeles.
Grandma's Boy
R • Comedy • Movie (2006)
A 35-year-old video-game tester is forced to move in with his grandmother and her two silver-haired pals in this bawdy comedy.
Den of Thieves
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2018)
A successful bank robbery crew plans a seemingly impossible heist.
Hall Pass (Extended Version)
R • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Owen Wilson and Jason Sudeikis are buddies whose long-suffering wives decide to give them a week off from marriage in this comedy.
A Quiet Place
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
In a post-apocalyptic world, a family is forced to live in silence while hiding from monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing.
Long Shot
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron star in this comedy about a writer who reconnects with his former babysitter--who is running for president.
Hellboy
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Comic book half-demon Hellboy is tasked with saving the world from a vengeful sorceress in this gritty reboot starring David Harbour.
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2004)
The misfit members of a failing health club enter a $50,000 dodgeball challenge in an effort to save the business in this hilarious comedy.
Osmosis Jones
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2001)
A white-blood cell and a cold tablet roam a man's (Bill Murray) body.
Monsters vs. Aliens
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2009)
A nearly 50-foot tall woman leads a gaggle of other 1950s throwback monsters into battle against an alien menace in this animated comedy.
The Nice Guys
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling team up as detectives on the case of a missing girl in the seedy world of 1977 L.A.
Fighting with My Family
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Former wrestler Ricky makes a living performing with his family. When they get the chance to audition for WWE, the family's dream seems to be coming true. However, they find out that becoming a WWE Superstar demands more than they ever imagined possible.
Collision
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (2013)
A woman plots with her lover to kill her rich husband while honeymooning in Morocco, but the plan goes tragically awry.

Newly Added

Pet Sematary
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Monos
R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Knives and Skin
Drama, Mystery • Movie (2019)
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
R • Comedy • Movie (2011)
50/50
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Waiting to Exhale
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1995)
The Men Who Stare at Goats
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2009)
Righteous Kill
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2008)
Leap Year
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2010)
Natural Born Killers
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1994)
Notes on a Scandal
R • Drama • Movie (2006)
Kinsey
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2004)
Good Will Hunting
R • Drama • Movie (1997)
Run the Race
PG • Drama • Movie (2018)
After Parkland
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The Prince
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2014)
Abduction
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2011)
Blue City
R • Thriller, Adventure • Movie (1986)
Cantinflas
PG • Biography, Drama • Movie (2014)
Charlotte's Web
G • Family, Animation • Movie (1973)
The Cooler
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2003)
Danny Roane: First Time Director
R • Comedy • Movie (2006)
Deck the Halls
TVPG • Drama, Crime • Movie (2011)
The Descent
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
The Descent: Part 2
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2010)
Destiny Turns on the Radio
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1995)
Eyes of an Angel
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (1994)
Foxfire
R • Drama • Movie (1996)
Free Willy
PG • Family, Drama • Movie (1993)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
PG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1995)
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
PG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (1997)
Friends With Kids
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Furry Vengeance
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Good Morning Killer
TV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2011)
Hide
TV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2011)
Hornet's Nest
TV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2012)
Innocent
TV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2011)
Lady in a Cage
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1964)
Major League II
PG • Comedy, Sports • Movie (1994)
Man on a Ledge
PG-13 • Action, Crime • Movie (2012)
Night of the Living Dead 3D
R • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (2006)
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
R • Horror, Supernatural • Movie (2012)
Richard the Lionheart
R • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2013)
Ricochet
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2011)
Silent Tongue
PG-13 • Western, Drama • Movie (1993)
Silent Witness
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2011)
The Skull
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (1965)
Standing in the Shadows of Motown
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2002)
Swingers
R • Comedy • Movie (1996)
Tenderness
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2009)
Up in the Air
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Wayne's World 2
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (1993)

Featured

A Madea Family Funeral
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Fighting with My Family
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
The Prodigy
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Bumblebee
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Fast Color
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
The Kid
R • Drama, Action • Movie (2019)
Creed II
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2018)
Instant Family
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Nobody's Fool
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Anna and the Apocalypse
R • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2017)
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
PG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
A Simple Favor
R • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2018)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The Spy Who Dumped Me
R • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Juliet, Naked
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
No Strings Attached
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Action Point
R • Comedy • Movie (2018)
Overboard
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Book Club
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Death Wish
R • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
Annihilation
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2018)
The Commuter
PG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Support the Girls
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Cruise
Drama, Romance • Movie (2018)
Sorry to Bother You
R • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2018)
The Vatican Tapes
TV14 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2015)
Jigsaw
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
Downsizing
R • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Suburbicon
R • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Terminal
Crime, Drama • Movie (2018)
Borg vs McEnroe
R • Biography, Sports • Movie (2017)
Active Measures
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
I, Tonya
R • Biography, Comedy • Movie (2017)
I Kill Giants
Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Shutter Island
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2010)
Lost in London
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Mad to Be Normal
Biography, Drama • Movie (2017)
Half Magic
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
The Strange Ones
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Mom and Dad
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Permanent
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2017)
Tragedy Girls
R • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Loving Vincent
PG-13 • Animation, Drama • Movie (2017)
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
R • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
The Square
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Detroit
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
Beach Rats
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Overdrive
PG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Ingrid Goes West
R • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2017)
The Osiris Child
Thriller, Action • Movie (2017)

Hulu Originals

Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Crawlers
TVMA • Horror, Holiday • Movie (2020)
My Valentine
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Midnight Kiss
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A Nasty Piece of Work
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Pilgrim
TVMA • Horror, Holiday • Movie (2019)
Wounds
R • Thriller, Supernatural • Movie (2019)
Little Monsters
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2019)
Uncanny Annie
TVMA • Holiday, Horror • Movie (2019)
Pure
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
Untouchable
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Jawline
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
School Spirit
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
Culture Shock
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
They Come Knocking
TVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
Ask Dr. Ruth
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
All That We Destroy
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
I'm Just F*cking With You
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Treehouse
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
Down
TVMA • Thriller, Holiday • Movie (2019)
FYRE FRAUD
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
New Year, New You
TVMA • Holiday, Horror • Movie (2018)
Pooka!
TVMA • Thriller, Holiday • Movie (2018)
Flesh & Blood
TVMA • Thriller, Holiday • Movie (2018)
The Body
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Crime + Punishment
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Minding the Gap
TVMA • Documentaries, Skateboarding • Movie (2018)
Ballet Now
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step
Documentaries, Animals & Nature • Movie (2018)
Obey Giant
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Too Funny to Fail: The Life & Death of The Dana Carvey Show
TVMA • Comedy, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Becoming Bond
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Batman & Bill
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2016)

Exclusively on Hulu

The Art of Self-Defense
R • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Where'd You Go, Bernadette
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Radioflash
Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Villains
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Angel of Mine
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Mister America
R • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Brian Banks
PG-13 • Drama, Legal • Movie (2019)
Luce
R • Drama • Movie (2019)
Booksmart
R • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Greener Grass
Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Honeyland
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The Sound of Silence
Drama • Movie (2019)
Killers Anonymous
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2019)
Wild Rose
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Changeland
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Depraved
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Loro
International, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Day Shall Come
Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2019)
What They Had
R • Drama • Movie (2018)
This One's for the Ladies
R • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Cold Case Hammarskjöld
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The Push
Documentaries • Movie (2018)
The Tomorrow Man
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Pawn Sacrifice
PG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2015)
Vita & Virginia
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2019)
The Quiet One
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
The Nightingale
R • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Sisters Brothers
R • Comedy, Western • Movie (2018)
Damsel
R • Comedy, Western • Movie (2018)
Destroyer
R • Crime, Legal • Movie (2018)
Ben Is Back
R • Drama • Movie (2018)
The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot
Drama, Adventure • Movie (2018)
The Oath
R • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Assassination Nation
R • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2018)
The Standoff at Sparrow Creek
Crime, Legal • Movie (2018)
The Beach Bum
R • Comedy • Movie (2019)
If Beale Street Could Talk
R • Crime, Romance • Movie (2018)
Monsters and Men
R • Crime, Black Stories • Movie (2018)
Missing Link
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Vox Lux
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2018)
Vice
R • Biography, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Denial
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2016)
Framing John DeLorean
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Plus One
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Amazing Grace
G • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2018)
Trespassers
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Teen Spirit
PG-13 • Family, Drama • Movie (2018)
Hotel Mumbai
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Megan Leavey
PG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2017)
Non-Fiction
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Dogman (2018)
Legal, Crime • Movie (2018)
Prospect
R • Thriller, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Apollo 11
G • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The Brink (2019)
Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The Last Word
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Diane
Drama • Movie (2018)
Lords of Chaos
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2018)
Woman at War
PG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Out of Blue
Crime, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Somm
Documentaries • Movie (2013)
Somm: Into The Bottle
Documentaries • Movie (2015)

For the Family

Furry Vengeance
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Free Willy
PG • Family, Drama • Movie (1993)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
PG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1995)
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
PG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (1997)
Charlotte's Web
G • Family, Animation • Movie (1973)
Racetime
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2018)
Wonder Park
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2019)
UglyDolls
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2019)
The Polar Express
G • Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2005)
How to Eat Fried Worms
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2006)
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: the Movie
PG • Action, Kids • Movie (1995)
Switching Goals
G • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Passport to Paris
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1999)
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
Family, Kids • Movie (1993)
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
PG • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (2003)
The Pink Panther 2
PG • Family, Kids • Movie (2009)
Big Top Pee-wee
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1988)
Curious George: Royal Monkey
G • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Pegasus: Pony with a Broken Wing
G • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Big Time Movie
TVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2012)
Blurt
TVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2018)
A Fairly Odd Summer
TVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2014)
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
TVPG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2017)
Pinocchio (2012)
PG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2012)
Monsters at Large
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2018)
Saving Christmas
TVPG • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2017)
A.R.C.H.I.E. 2: Mission Impawsible
PG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
Billboard Dad
G • Family, Kids • Movie (1998)
Red Dog: True Blue
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Robo-Dog: Airborne
G • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2017)
Against the Wild 2: Survive the Serengeti
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2016)
Turtle Tale
PG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (2015)
FernGully: The Last Rainforest
G • Animation, Adventure • Movie (1992)
Are We There Yet?
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
Bernie the Dolphin
G • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Man of the House
PG • Family, Kids • Movie (1995)
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
G • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2002)
Astro Boy
PG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
Sherlock Gnomes
PG • Family, Animation • Movie (2018)
Antz
PG • Kids, Fantasy • Movie (1998)
The Prince of Egypt
PG • Musicals, Animation • Movie (1998)
The Road to El Dorado
PG • Musicals, Drama • Movie (2000)
Chicken Run
G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2000)
Wonder
PG • Drama • Movie (2017)
Babe
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (1995)
Barbie: The Pearl Princess
Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2014)
Barbie: Mariposa & her Butterfly Fairy Friends
Family, Animation • Movie (2008)
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
Fantasy, Animation • Movie (2009)

Action

Conan the Barbarian
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Getaway
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2013)
American Ultra
R • Comedy, Action • Movie (2015)
The Prince
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2014)
The Last Stand
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
TV14 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Running with the Devil
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
A Score to Settle
Action, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Death Wish
R • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
Wild Card
R • Crime, Drama • Movie (2015)
The Fugitive
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (1993)
Die Hard
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1988)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Into the Ashes
Action, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Fire With Fire
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2012)
We Die Young
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Backtrace
R • Thriller, Adventure • Movie (2018)
The French Connection
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (1971)
Big Trouble in Little China
PG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1986)
Broken Arrow
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1996)
Cartels
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2017)
True Lies
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1994)
Robin Hood
TV14 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1991)

Rom-Coms

What Men Want
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
Hitch
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
Bridget Jones's Diary
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
Bridget Jones's Baby
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
My Best Friend's Wedding
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1997)
Say Anything...
PG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1989)
When Harry Met Sally
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1989)
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2003)
Notting Hill
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1999)
I Feel Pretty
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2018)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2002)
Head Over Heels
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
The Wedding Date
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
The Prince & Me
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
John Tucker Must Die
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2006)
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (2018)
Morning Glory
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2010)
Shakespeare in Love
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1998)
Four Weddings and a Funeral
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1994)
The Big Wedding
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2013)
Serendipity
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
Under the Tuscan Sun
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
Jersey Girl
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
Mystic Pizza
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1988)
Heartbreakers
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
The Cutting Edge
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1992)
Playing It Cool
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Prime
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
Faintheart
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2008)
The Year of Spectacular Men
Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Finding Your Feet
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Another Time
Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
Bounce
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2000)
Breakup at a Wedding
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2013)
Crash Pad
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)
Dog Days
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Drinking Buddies
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2013)
The Female Brain
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)
The Guru
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2003)
Half Magic
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Heartbeats
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
How to Deal
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
In a Relationship
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Let the Sunshine In
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Life Partners
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2014)
Literally, Right Before Aaron
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)
Palm Swings
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)
Rodeo & Juliet
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Secondhand Hearts
TV14 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2017)
Shaun of the Dead
R • British, Comedy • Movie (2004)
She's Funny That Way
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2015)
Smokey and the Bandit
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (1977)
Starter For 10
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2007)
This Isn't Funny
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
When In Rome
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)

'80s Binge

Blue City
R • Thriller, Adventure • Movie (1986)
National Lampoon's Vacation
R • Family, Comedy • Movie (1983)
National Lampoon's European Vacation
PG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1985)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
PG-13 • Comedy, Classics • Movie (1989)
Say Anything...
PG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1989)