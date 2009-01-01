Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Movies
Popular
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
It's up to Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham to stop a cyber-enhanced super-soldier in this ninth film in the "Fast & Furious" series.
Big Time Adolescence
R • Comedy • Movie (2020)
A seemingly bright and mostly innocent 16-year-old named Mo (Griffin Gluck) attempts to navigate high school under the guidance of his best friend Zeke (Pete Davidson), an unmotivated-yet-charismatic college dropout. Although Zeke genuinely cares about Mo, things start to go awry as he teaches Mo nontraditional life lessons in drug dealing, partying, and dating. Meanwhile, Mo’s well-meaning dad (Jon Cryer) tries to step in and take back the reins of his son’s upbringing.
Spider-Man: Far From Home
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.
Martha Marcy May Marlene
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2011)
A young woman struggles with the effects of cult brainwashing in this chilling psychological thriller.
Men In Black: International
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Agent H and Agent M battle an extraterrestrial threat on Earth.
Yesterday
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
A struggling musician awakens to discover that he is literally the only person alive who knows who the Beatles are.
Ma
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A group of teens run afoul of a deranged woman (Octavia Spencer) who lets them party in her basement.
The Upside
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
An ex-convict begins an unlikely friendship with a paralyzed billionaire.
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Keanu Reeves is back as the legendary hit man John Wick in this sequel that finds him fighting for his life on the streets of NYC.
Annabelle Comes Home
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Horror has a homecoming when a young girl lets the demonic doll “Annabelle” out of her cage in this nightmarish sequel.
Venom
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
A man develops superpowers after becoming a host to an alien.
The Dead Don't Die
R • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2019)
In the sleepy small town of Centerville, something is not quite right. The moon hangs large and low in the sky, the hours of daylight are becoming unpredictable, and animals are beginning to exhibit unusual behaviors. News reports are scary, and scientists are concerned, but no one foresees the strangest and most dangerous repercussion that will soon start plaguing Centerville: the dead rise from their graves and feast on the living, and the citizens must battle to survive.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
This follow-up to "Godzilla" and "Kong: Skull Island" pits Godzilla against fellow monsters King Ghidorah, Rodan and Mothra.
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When ace detective Harry Goodman goes missing, his son embarks on a journey with Detective Pikachu to find him.
Hunter Killer
TVPG • Military & War, Action • Movie (2018)
American submarine Capt. Joe Glass is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress in the Arctic Ocean. He soon learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing, a conspiracy that threatens to dismantle the world order. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to rescue the kidnapped Russian president and sneak through enemy waters to prevent World War III.
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2004)
SpongeBob and his trusty sidekick Patrick try to clear Mr. Krabs' name after he's accused of stealing King Neptune's crown.
The Big Year
PG • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Life goes to the birds--literally--for obsessed avian enthusiasts Jack Black, Steve Martin and Owen Wilson in this comedy.
Aquaman
PG-13 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.
Shaft
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
An FBI cybersecurity expert enlists the help of his estranged father, private eye John Shaft, to help investigate his friend's death.
Alita: Battle Angel
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
A cyborg uses her prodigious fighting skills to take on corrupt authorities in a future dystopia.
Robots
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2005)
Genius robot inventor Rodney Copperbottom dreams of making the world a better place, but his aspirations are jeopardized when the evil Ratchet takes over Big Weld Industries.
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!
G • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2008)
The beloved Dr. Seuss tale of a big-hearted elephant who comes to the aid of a very small world is brought to colorful life.
War Dogs
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Jonah Hill and Miles Teller become unlikely gun runners for the government during the Iraq War in this fact-based story.
The Equalizer 2
R • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
If you have a problem and there is nowhere else to turn, the mysterious and elusive Robert McCall will deliver the vigilante justice you seek. This time, however, McCall's past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who'll stop at nothing to destroy him.
Mile 22
R • Thriller, Adventure • Movie (2018)
An intelligence officer must smuggle an asset with sensitive information.
Contagion
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2011)
Steven Soderbergh creates a 'germophobe's nightmare' (Variety) in this harrowing thriller about the outbreak of a deadly virus.
Year One
PG-13 • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2009)
A primitive man conquers the city of Sodom.
Shazam!
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.
A Madea Family Funeral
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Tyler Perry steps into the role of the hilarious matriarch Madea for the last time!
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity.
Us
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A woman and her family are terrorized by home invaders with a terrifying connection to them in this hit horror film from Jordan Peele.
Stay
R • Mystery, Thriller • Movie (2005)
A psychiatrist begins to experience strange alterations in reality when he takes on a suicidal patient in this mind-bending tale.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
PG-13 • Fantasy, Action • Movie (2018)
Newt Scamander joins with Albus Dumbledore to defeat the escaped evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald and his plan for a new world order.
The Intruder
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A young married couple buy a beautiful house on several acres of land, only to find that the man they bought it from refuses to let go of the property.
The Interview
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2014)
Dave Skylark and producer Aaron Rapoport run the celebrity tabloid show "Skylark Tonight." When they land an interview with a surprise fan, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, they are recruited by the CIA.
Replicas
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
Keanu Reeves stars as a neuroscientist who tries to clone his family back to life after a horrific tragedy.
Major Payne
PG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Career military man Damon Wayans takes a civilian job turning clumsy prep-school kids into soldiers in this comedy.
The Curse of La Llorona
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A woman who drowned her kids in a jealous rage in 17th-century Mexico now haunts families in 1970s Los Angeles.
Grandma's Boy
R • Comedy • Movie (2006)
A 35-year-old video-game tester is forced to move in with his grandmother and her two silver-haired pals in this bawdy comedy.
Den of Thieves
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2018)
A successful bank robbery crew plans a seemingly impossible heist.
Hall Pass (Extended Version)
R • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Owen Wilson and Jason Sudeikis are buddies whose long-suffering wives decide to give them a week off from marriage in this comedy.
A Quiet Place
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
In a post-apocalyptic world, a family is forced to live in silence while hiding from monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing.
Long Shot
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron star in this comedy about a writer who reconnects with his former babysitter--who is running for president.
Hellboy
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Comic book half-demon Hellboy is tasked with saving the world from a vengeful sorceress in this gritty reboot starring David Harbour.
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2004)
The misfit members of a failing health club enter a $50,000 dodgeball challenge in an effort to save the business in this hilarious comedy.
Osmosis Jones
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2001)
A white-blood cell and a cold tablet roam a man's (Bill Murray) body.
Monsters vs. Aliens
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2009)
A nearly 50-foot tall woman leads a gaggle of other 1950s throwback monsters into battle against an alien menace in this animated comedy.
The Nice Guys
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling team up as detectives on the case of a missing girl in the seedy world of 1977 L.A.
Fighting with My Family
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Former wrestler Ricky makes a living performing with his family. When they get the chance to audition for WWE, the family's dream seems to be coming true. However, they find out that becoming a WWE Superstar demands more than they ever imagined possible.
Collision
R • Adventure, Action • Movie (2013)
A woman plots with her lover to kill her rich husband while honeymooning in Morocco, but the plan goes tragically awry.