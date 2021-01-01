Fred ClausFred Claus

PGFamilyComedyHoliday • Movie2007

Sibling rivalry heads to the North Pole for the holidays when Santa Claus' older brot...more

Sibling rivalry heads to the North Pole for the holidays when San...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Identity Thief
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2013)
Bad Teacher
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Delivery Man
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2013)
The Late Shift
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1995)
Envy
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2004)
The Judge
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
The Family Man
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2000)
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
How to Be Single
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
Deck the Halls
PG • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2006)
Wanderlust
R • Comedy • Movie (2012)
Pitch Perfect
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2012)
Christmas With the Kranks
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2004)
This Is 40
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2012)
Be Cool
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2005)

About this Movie

Fred Claus

Sibling rivalry heads to the North Pole for the holidays when Santa Claus' older brother arrives looking for a handout in this comedy.

Starring: Vince VaughnPaul GiamattiMiranda RichardsonJohn Michael HigginsRachel Weisz

Director: David Dobkin

PGFamilyComedyHolidayMovie2007
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on