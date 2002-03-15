The Princess Bride

PGActionFamilyComedyDramaAdventureRomanceKidsMovie • 1987

A young man journeys in search of his one true love in this funny and enchanting tale...more

A young man journeys in search of his one true love in this funny...More

Start watching The Princess Bride

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
The Sandlot
PG • Sports, Family • Movie (1993)
Thumbelina
G • Animation, Fantasy • Movie (1994)
Ice Age
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Spy Kids
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2001)
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Mom and Dad Save the World
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1992)

About this Movie

The Princess Bride

A young man journeys in search of his one true love in this funny and enchanting tale of swords, sorcerers and romance.

Starring: Cary ElwesRobin WrightMandy PatinkinChris SarandonChristopher Guest

Director: Rob Reiner

PGActionFamilyComedyDramaAdventureRomanceKidsMovie • 1987
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on