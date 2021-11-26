1 season available (1 episode)

Trolls Holiday in HarmonyTrolls Holiday in Harmony

Poppy is planning a "secret gift swap" for all of Trolls Kingdom. When both Poppy and Branch end up drawing each other's name, things take an unexpected turn. Both are at a loss finding the perfect gift for the most important troll in their lives. Meanwhile, Tiny Diamond comes down with a bad case of writer's block while trying to think of a holiday rap for his dad, Guy Diamond. On the journey to get his flow back, Tiny will meet new friends that guide him to look through the clutter. Will Poppy and Branch finally come up with the perfect gift idea for one another? DreamWorks' Trolls: Holiday in Harmony will light-up the holiday season with festive traditions, musical moments and heartfelt humor for audiences around the world!more

Poppy is planning a "secret gift swap" for all of Trolls Kingdom....More

Starring: Anna KendrickJustin TimberlakeKenan Thompson

TVPGHolidayAnimationMusicalsKidsTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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Trolls: Holiday in Harmony - Excerpt

About this Show

Trolls Holiday in Harmony

Poppy is planning a "secret gift swap" for all of Trolls Kingdom. When both Poppy and Branch end up drawing each other's name, things take an unexpected turn. Both are at a loss finding the perfect gift for the most important troll in their lives. Meanwhile, Tiny Diamond comes down with a bad case of writer's block while trying to think of a holiday rap for his dad, Guy Diamond. On the journey to get his flow back, Tiny will meet new friends that guide him to look through the clutter. Will Poppy and Branch finally come up with the perfect gift idea for one another? DreamWorks' Trolls: Holiday in Harmony will light-up the holiday season with festive traditions, musical moments and heartfelt humor for audiences around the world!

Starring: Anna KendrickJustin TimberlakeKenan ThompsonRachel BloomRon Funches

TVPGHolidayAnimationMusicalsKidsTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

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