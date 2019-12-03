This holiday season, reunite with Hiccup, Astrid, Toothless, Light Fury and all your friends on the Isle of New Berk in "How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming," a brand new adventure based upon the critically acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon film trilogy from DreamWorks Animation.more
This holiday season, reunite with Hiccup, Astrid, Toothless, Ligh...More
Starring: Jay BaruchelAmerica FerreraGerard Butler
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This holiday season, reunite with Hiccup, Astrid, Toothless, Light Fury and all your friends on the Isle of New Berk in "How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming," a brand new adventure based upon the critically acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon film trilogy from DreamWorks Animation.
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How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
This holiday season, reunite with Hiccup, Astrid, Toothless, Light Fury and all your friends on the Isle of New Berk in "How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming," a brand new adventure based upon the critically acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon film trilogy from DreamWorks Animation.