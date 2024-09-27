AzraelAzrael

Many years following the apocalypse, a devout female-led cult of mute zealots hunts down Azrael (Samara Weaving), a young woman who has escaped her imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, Azrael is to be sacrificed to pacify an ancient evil that resides deep within the surrounding wilderness - yet she will stop at nothing to ensure her own survival. Azrael makes a savage bid for freedom as her escape accelerates towards a vicious showdown between the very forces of good and evil.more

Many years following the apocalypse, a devout female-led cult of ...More

Starring: Samara WeavingNathan Stewart-JarrettSebastian Bull

Director: E.L. Katz

RActionHorrorMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • hd

Azrael – Trailer

