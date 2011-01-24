Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
LGBTQ+
Popular
Will & Grace (1998)
TVPG • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (1998)
Will and Grace are best friends and roommates. With pals Karen and Jack, it's all fair game for this outspoken foursome, from sex and dating to cutting cultural commentary.
RuPaul's Drag Race
TV14 • Reality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2011)
Drag queens compete to be the last contestant standing.
Love, Victor
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Set in the world of the original 2018 film “Love, Simon,” the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.
Assassination Nation
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2018)
After a malicious data hack exposes the secrets of the perpetually American town of Salem, chaos descends and four girls must fight to survive, while coping with the hack themselves.
The L Word
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2004)
The L Word is about lesbian life in Los Angeles. The show follows a group of friends – both gay and straight – through stories of career, family, inner struggle, friendship and romantic relationships.
Queer as Folk
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Brash humor and genuine emotion make up this original series revolving around the lives, loves, ambitions, careers and friendships of a group of gay men and women living on Liberty Avenue in contemporary Pittsburgh, PA.
Chasing Amy
R • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1997)
Chasing Amy, the third installment in the “New Jersey Trilogy” from award-winning writer/director Kevin Smith. Cult comic-book artist Holden (Ben Affleck) falls in love with fellow artist Alyssa (Joey Lauren Adams), only to be thwarted by her sexuality, the disdain of his best friend Banky (Jason Lee) and his own misgivings about himself. Filled with Smith's unique ear for dialogue and insight into relationships, Chasing Amy offers a thoughtful, funny look at how perceptions alter lives, and how obsession and self-doubt skew reality.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
TVMA • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
RuPaul welcomes back the best of the best, the top queens from former seasons of "Drag Race" to determine which of these all-stars will claim the ultimate title and be declared Queen amongst queens.
Disobedience
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
New York photographer Ronit Krushka flies to London after learning about the death of her estranged father. Ronit is returning to the same Orthodox Jewish community that shunned her decades earlier for her childhood attraction to Esti, a female friend. Their fortuitous and happy reunion soon reignites their burning passion as the two women explore boundaries of faith and sexuality.
Chloe
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2009)
In this erotically-charged drama, a woman suspects her husband of cheating, and hires a call girl to put him to the test. But Chloe is not your average escort as the family will learn. With Amanda Seyfried.
Midnight Kiss
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A group of gay best friends and their gal pal head to a desert home to celebrate New Year’s Eve. But when a sadistic killer wants in on the party, relationships are tested and secrets are exposed as the night turns into a fight for survival.
The Real L Word
TVMA • Reality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2010)
From the Executive Producer of THE L WORD and the Creators of Project Runway and Top Chef comes THE REAL L WORD, the sexy reality series that goes where no show has gone before.
The Talented Mr. Ripley
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1999)
When Dickie's father commissions Ripley to bring his errant son back home to America, Dickie and his beautiful expatriate girlfriend never suspect the dangerous extremes to which Ripley will go to make their lifestyle his own.
Utopia Falls
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2020)
In a genre bending take on a coming of age story, a group of teens in a distant future colony uncover an ancient forbidden archive of historical, cultural and musical relics. This discovery forces them to question everything they’ve been taught, and use the power of music to ignite change in their reality to expose the truth.
Bessie
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2015)
Queen Latifah stars as Bessie Smith in this vivid portrait of the legendary 20th century blues singer.
Elena Undone
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2010)
Fate brings two diversely different women together, and sets them on a collision course that will shatter their preconceived notions about love, life and the power of one's soul
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked!
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked! is the all-access pass to the drama that you didn't see on the runway -the backstage bitchiness, catfights, conflict, tears and secrets.
We're Here
TVMA • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley show small communities the human side of drag in this six-part series.
Anything
R • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2018)
A man grieving the recent death of his wife moves to Hollywood.
Boy Erased
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Jared is the son of a small-town Baptist pastor who gets outed to his parents at age 19. He's soon faced with an ultimatum -- attend a gay conversion therapy program or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends and faith.
Rent
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2005)
This is the film version of the Pulitzer and Tony Award winning musical about Bohemians in the East Village of New York City struggling with life, love and AIDS, and the impacts they have on America.
Liz in September
Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2014)
Every year, Liz, a hardcore party girl and womanizer, celebrates her birthday with her friends at a Caribbean beach retreat. This year is different.
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
R • LGBTQ+, Musicals • Movie (2001)
A German emigrant living in a trailer in Kansas is the victim of a botched sex-change operation. Adapted from the critically acclaimed off-Broadway rock theater hit, "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" tells the story of the "internationally ignored" rock singer, Hedwig, and her search for stardom and love.
Desert Hearts
R • Romance, Drama • Movie (1986)
Based on Jane Rule’s novel “Desert of the Heart,” the movie tells the story of Vivian Bell, a repressed English professor who goes to Reno for a quickie divorce in 1959. She spends the weeks waiting for her final divorce papers at a dude ranch where she meets Cay Rivvers, a beautiful young casino worker. Cay is a free spirit – an artist by day and casino worker by night, as well as a lesbian. Her surrogate mother Frances disapproves of her lifestyle, while also craving Cay’s affection and attention.
To everyone’s surprise, Vivian and Cay hit it off immediately as Cay introduces the shy academic to the wild-west casino scene as well as the breathless beauty of the desert. It’s not long before Vivian finds her friendship moving into unexpected passion. And for Cay, it’s the first time she has met someone who stirs her deepest emotions.
Beach Rats
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
BEACH RATS follows a teenage Frankie (Harris Dickinson) on the outer edges of Brooklyn as he struggles to reconcile his competing sexual desires, leaving him hurtling towards irreparable consequences.
Angels in America
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Al Pacino, Meryl Streep & Emma Thompson lead an all-star cast in this Emmy(R)-winning film based on Tony Kushner's Pulitzer-winning play.
AWOL
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
Joey joins the Army as a way out of Pennsylvania coal country just as she falls in love with magnetic housewife Rayna. A splendid meditation on the boundless possibilities of first love constricted by the trials of poverty.
The 10 Year Plan
Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2015)
Myles and Brody are two best friends who make a pact to be a couple if neither has found love in ten years’ time. Now that their arrangement is due, both friends do whatever it takes to avoid becoming each other’s last resort.
The Bisexual
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2018)
After splitting with her long-term girlfriend, Leila is forced to move in with stranger and has-been novelist Gabe. Their worlds collide in deeply awkward and revealing ways as he becomes her unlikely wingman, helping her to navigate her new life dating men as well as women.
Please Like Me
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2013)
Life in your 20’s can be undeniably hard. At least it is for Josh in the critically acclaimed Please Like Me, a comedy that soothes the existential unrest of the under-30 crowd. As Josh and his friends muddle through life, sex gets complicated, relationships wax and wane, friends struggle to see eye to eye, and the dog always steals the show. Simply put, everything is so delightfully awkward.
Tangerine
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2015)
It's Christmas Eve in Tinseltown and Sin-Dee (newcomer Kitana Kiki Rodriguez) is back on the block. Upon hearing that her pimp boyfriend (James Ransone, STARLET, "Generation Kill") hasn't been faithful during the 28 days she was locked up, the working girl and her best friend, Alexandra (newcomer Mya Taylor), embark on a mission to get to the bottom of the scandalous rumor. Their rip-roaring odyssey leads them through various subcultures of Los Angeles, including an Armenian family dealing with their own repercussions of infidelity. Director Sean Baker’s prior films (STARLET, PRINCE OF BROADWAY) brought rich texture and intimate detail to worlds seldom seen on film. TANGERINE follows suit, bursting off the screen with energy and style. A decidedly modern Christmas tale told on the streets of L.A., TANGERINE defies expectation at every turn.
Freak Show
Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2017)
Billy Bloom is talented, fierce and fearless but does he have what it takes to win homecoming queen? Bette Midler, Abigail Breslin star in this fabulous comedy.
I Am Cait
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Living for the first time as the person she feels she was born to be, the docu-series will also explore what Cait's transition means for the people in her life.
Looking
TVMA • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2014)
From HBO comes this comedy series that offers up the unfiltered experiences of three 30-something gay friends living in San Francisco.
The Girl King
Biography, Drama • Movie (2015)
Sweden’s Queen Kristina, a flamboyant and unpredictable woman who ascended the throne at age six, was raised as a prince and strived to bring peace and education to her country—all while pursuing an illicit romance with her female royal attendant.
In & Out
PG-13 • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1997)
High school teacher Howard Brackett is outed by former student during the Oscars and does his frantic best to assert his manliness.
The Bravest Knight
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2019)
The Bravest Knight is a story of a young pumpkin farmer named Cedric, as he attempts to become the greatest knight who ever lived.
Now grown and married to the prince of his dreams, Sir Cedric recounts his fairytale adventures to his adopted daughter Nia, showing her the paths and pitfalls that await her on the way to knighthood.
Accompanied by his best friend, a bridge-less troll named Grunt, Cedric's lifelong quest to fulfill his destiny takes him through a world of witches and giants, and ends with the toughest challenge of all: Teaching his daughter to do the same.
XY Chelsea
TVMA • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2019)
Whistleblower Chelsea Manning leaks information about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Vita & Virginia
Biography, Drama • Movie (2019)
The seductive true story of Virginia Woolf's love affair with socialite Vita Sackville-West, who inspired one of Woolf's greatest works of literature.
First Day
Family, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
It’s Hannah Bradford’s first year of middle school. As a transgender girl, Hannah not only has to navigate the challenges that come with starting a new school, but find the courage to live as her most authentic self.
The Miseducation of Cameron Post
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
In 1993 after teenage Cameron is caught in the backseat of a car with the prom queen, she is sent away to a treatment center in a remote area called God's Promise. While she is being subjected to questionable gay conversion therapies, she bonds with some fellow residents as they pretend to go along with the process while waiting to be released.
Pit Stop
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2013)
In this perfectly crafted American drama, openly gay Ernesto and closeted Gabe grapple with the trials and tribulations of being gay in a small, working-class Texas town.
All About E
Romance, Drama • Movie (2015)
A sexy young DJ, E, and her gay best friend, Matt, are forced to run when E stumbles on some cash. But E finds she has burnt too many bridges and there is nowhere to run but outback Australia into the arms of the ex-girlfriend, Trish, who broke her heart.
Behind the Candelabra
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2013)
Michael Douglas and Matt Damon star in this film that recounts show-biz icon Liberace's tempestuous relationship with a young lover.
Sordid Lives
R • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2000)
In this cult classic comedy from writer-director Del Shores, a gay West Hollywood actor returns home to his small Texas town for his grandmother’s funeral.
Just Charlie
LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Young soccer star Charlie has the world at his feet. With a top club desperate to sign him, his future is seemingly mapped out. But the teenager sees only a nightmare. Trapped in the body of a boy, Charlie is torn between wanting to live up to her father’s expectations and shedding this ill-fitting skin. Charlie’s next move will tear the family apart and threaten everything they hold dear.
Dante's Cove (2005)
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The sexy, young residents of a peaceful beachside town are plunged into a world of intrigue, secrets and shifting romantic ties when their town's sinister, supernatural past comes alive.
Philadelphia
PG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1993)
Hailed as a landmark film that dazzles with deep emotion and exceptional acting, PHILADELPHIA stars Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington as two competing lawyers who join forces to sue a prestigious law firm for AIDS discrimination. And as their unlikely friendship develops, their courage overcomes the prejudice and corruption of their powerful adversaries.
L Word Mississippi: Hate The Sin
TVMA • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2014)
Documentary exploring the challenges faced by lesbians in the deep South.
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
R • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2018)
Celebrity biographer Lee Israel makes her living profiling the likes of Katharine Hepburn, Tallulah Bankhead, Estee Lauder and journalist Dorothy Kilgallen. When Lee is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?