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Tell Me LiesTell Me Lies
Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
SuperstoreSuperstore
Revolving around a group of employees at a big-box store, it examines love, friendship and the beauty of everyday moments.
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Griffin in SummerGriffin in Summer
Griffin (Everett Blunck) is the most ambitious playwright of his generation. He's also fourteen years old. When his mom (Melanie Lynskey) hires a handsome 25-year-old handyman (Owen Teague), Griffin's life and his new play take an inspired turn.
Not Rated • Comedy • Movie (2024)
Deli BoysDeli Boys
When their convenience store-magnate father suddenly dies, a pair of pampered Pakistani American brothers lose everything and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld.
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
A Nice Indian BoyA Nice Indian Boy
Naveen's worlds collide when he finally brings Jay, his white fiancé, to meet his traditional Indian family and they attempt to plan a dream wedding.
Not Rated • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
The History of SoundThe History of Sound
Starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor, THE HISTORY OF SOUND is a sweeping, moving and tender romance that spans decades and continents. It tells the story of a love that can’t last, a life forever altered, and the ways in which music creates bonds between us that echo for a lifetime. In 1917, Lionel (Mescal, Aftersun) – a young, talented music student – meets David (O’Connor, Challengers) at the Boston Conservatory, where a connection over a deep love of music leads to a fleeting love affair. They reconnect years later, leading to an impromptu journey through the backwoods of Maine to collect traditional folk songs. This unexpected reunion and the music they preserve will shape the course of Lionel’s life for decades to come. Sumptuously realised by director Oliver Hermanus (Living) and based on a short story by Ben Shattuck, this is a beautiful and compelling cinematic experience that invites audiences to reflect on the power of music and love.
R • Drama, History • Movie (2025)
Love OverboardLove Overboard
Get ready to hit the high seas with “Love Overboard”! Step aboard the ultimate luxury yacht, where sexy singles are ready to mix and mingle … and find love. But there's a twist … gaining access to the yacht's extravagant amenities won't be so simple. As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?
TVMA • Reality and Game Shows, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Schitt's CreekSchitt's Creek
When filthy rich video store magnate Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), wife Moira (Catherine O'Hara), and their kids, David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) suddenly find themselves broke, they are forced to live in the town they once bought as a joke.
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Will & Grace (1998)Will & Grace (1998)
Will and Grace are best friends and roommates. With pals Karen and Jack, it's all fair game for this outspoken foursome, from sex and dating to cutting cultural commentary.
TVPG • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (1998)
GleeGlee
A group of ambitious and talented kids find strength, acceptance and, ultimately, their voices in this uplifting musical comedy.
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2009)
The Golden GirlsThe Golden Girls
The Golden Girls is the story of four older women who share a house in Miami Beach, Florida. Bea Arthur plays Dorothy, a divorced school teacher, with a sardonic wit. Rue McClanahan plays Blanche, a man-hunting Southern Belle. Betty White plays Rose, a very sweet woman who is somewhat spacey. Rounding out the trio is Estelle Getty, playing Dorothy's outspoken mother, Sophia.
TVPG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1985)
Big BoysBig Boys
A comedy about two mismatched boys who strike up an unlikely friendship when they’re thrown together at university. They’ll explore, experiment, and try to discover themselves, whilst also helping one another along the way.
International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2022)
PosePose
Set in the 1980s, Pose looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2018)
What We Do in the ShadowsWhat We Do in the Shadows
A look into the daily lives of four vampires who've been together for hundreds of years; after a visit from their dark lord and leader, they're reminded of their purpose in coming to New York City over a century ago.
TVMA • Action, Supernatural • TV Series (2019)
Good TroubleGood Trouble
Residents of a communal living space juggle career, sex, love and friendship, while fighting for social justice and queer rights by making noise and getting into good trouble.
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2019)
The FostersThe Fosters
A multi-ethnic family with a mix of foster and biological kids are being raised by two moms. Stef Foster, a dedicated police officer, and her partner Lena Adams, a school Vice Principal, have built a strong family with Stef's biological son from a previous marriage, Brandon, and their adopted twins, Mariana and Jesus. Their lives are turned upside down when Lina meets Callie, a teen with an abusive past who has spent her life in foster homes. Lena and Stef decide to welcome Callie into their home thinking it will be temporary.
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2013)
In the SummersIn the Summers
Siblings Violeta and Eva live in California with their mother, but every summer they travel to Las Cruces, New Mexico, to spend time with their father, Vicente. Over the course of summers, Violeta and Eva learn to appreciate their father.
Not Rated • Drama • Movie (2024)
Fire IslandFire Island
A group of queer best friends gather in Fire Island Pines for their annual week of love and laughter, but a sudden change of events might make this their last summer in gay paradise.
R • LGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2022)
The Freedom to Exist – A Soul of a Nation PresentationThe Freedom to Exist – A Soul of a Nation Presentation
With legislation targeting the transgender community at an all-time high, The Freedom to Exist spotlights trans stories, featuring an exclusive interview with Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page.
LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
Grey's AnatomyGrey's Anatomy
Meet Meredith Grey, a brilliant first-year surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital. Together with her fellow residents-in-training, Meredith navigates her way through the daily traumas and social landmines of life inside the hospital and out in the real world.
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Modern FamilyModern Family
Today's American families come in all shapes and sizes. The cookie cutter mold of man + wife + 2.5 kids is a thing of the past, as it becomes quickly apparent in the bird's eye view of ABC's half-hour comedy, which takes an honest and often hilarious look at the composition and complexity of modern family life.
TV14 • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
9-1-19-1-1
From prolific creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, new procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Vanderpump VillaVanderpump Villa
Decadence and debauchery collide in “Vanderpump Villa,” a new reality series following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle.
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2024)
Ugly BettyUgly Betty
In the superficial world of high fashion, image is everything. Styles come and go, and the only constants are the super thin beauties who wear them. How can an ordinary girl from Queens possibly fit in?
TVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2006)
TwinlessTwinless
Two grieving men bond in support group and form unlikely friendship.
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
The World According to Allee WillisThe World According to Allee Willis
Songwriter and artist Allee Willis, known for writing mega-hits like Earth Wind and Fire’s "September," began filming her life as a kid and never stopped. Dressed in a cacophony of colors, she pursued creative expression at all costs.
Not Rated • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
The TestamentsThe Testaments
An evolution of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments is a dramatic coming-of-age story set in Gilead. The series follows young teens Agnes Mackenzie, dutiful and pious, and Daisy, a new arrival and convert from beyond Gilead’s borders. As they navigate the gilded halls of Aunt Lydia’s elite preparatory school for future wives, a place where obedience is instilled brutally and always with divine justification, their bond becomes the catalyst that will upend their past, their present, and their future.
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2026)
The Devil Wears PradaThe Devil Wears Prada
Recent college graduate Andy Sachs is nonplussed when she lands a job as the assistant of fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly. Not only is plain-Jane Andy out of her league in the world of couture, but Miranda is extremely demanding. But the job leads her in some surprising new directions -- including a makeover, a romance and even a little sympathy for the "devil."
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Such Brave GirlsSuch Brave Girls
The return of the BAFTA Award-winning family sitcom about three damaged narcissists desperate for love. Josie's still soul-searching (no luck yet), Billie's still on the hunt for true love, and Deb still prays for financial security - but above all, they are still hell-bent on escaping the reality of their cramped, crumbling, debt-ridden home life and find their happily ever afters. The second series promises an equally hilarious and stressful nightmare—one where every attempt to fix things only makes them dramatically worse. Expect bigger disasters, terrible choices and more harrowing love stories as Josie, Billie, and Deb continue their impossible quest for a better life.
TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerBuffy the Vampire Slayer
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.
TVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Bob the Drag Queen: This is WildBob the Drag Queen: This is Wild
Bob the Drag Queen started in the werq room, but that was just the beginning! This incredibly talented and humble Queen showcases her stand-up in this special you won't want to miss!
R • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
Blue JeanBlue Jean
In 1988, a new law stigmatizing gays and lesbians forces Jean, a closeted gym teacher, to live a double life. As pressure mounts from all sides, the arrival of a new student catalyzes a crisis that will push Jean to the edge.
TVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2022)
Best of the World With Antoni PorowskiBest of the World With Antoni Porowski
Antoni Porowski travels through Paris, Mexico City, London and New York City to find places to eat, stay and enjoy while learning at inventive restaurants and exploring local culture.
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • TV Series (2026)
All's FairAll's Fair
A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Abbott ElementaryAbbott Elementary
Abbott Elementary follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers -- and a slightly tone-deaf principal -- who are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do -- even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
AdultsAdults
A group of twenty-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither “good” nor “people” yet.
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Project RunwayProject Runway
Project Runway is a reality competition where fashion designers fight for their big break in the fashion industry. Designers compete in weekly challenges, presenting their work on the runway.
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Multicultural Stories
Scream QueensTV14 • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
Good TroubleTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2019)
SuperstoreTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
StarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
EmpireTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Queen SugarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Home EconomicsTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
The Bold TypeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
WokeTVMA • Black Stories, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Grey's AnatomyTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Station 19TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2018)
ShrillTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
The Handmaid's TaleTVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
High FidelityTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2020)
PoseTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Ugly BettyTVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2006)
A Nice Indian BoyNot Rated • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
LaylaNot Rated • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
CulpritsTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Love, VictorTV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Under the BridgeTVMA • Biography, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Jagged MindTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
VidaTVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Fire IslandR • LGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2022)
CrushTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Saint XTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
Next Goal WinsPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
The L WordTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2004)
Crazy Rich AsiansPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Icons and Allies
Desperate HousewivesTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2004)
Only Murders in the BuildingTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2021)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
True BloodTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2008)
The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship -- A Special Edition of 20/20Entertainment News • TV Series (2025)
Out100 Special 2024LGBTQ+, Live Events and Specials • TV Series (2025)
FeudTVMA • Drama, Biography • TV Series (2017)
Out100LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2021)
SallyTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Eng Dub)Drama, International • TV Series (2024)
Imagine Dragons Live in VegasTV14 • Music • Movie (2023)
The Golden GirlsTVPG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1985)
Absolutely FabulousTVPG • International, British • TV Series (1992)
Designing WomenTVPG • Classics, Sitcom • TV Series (1986)
American Horror StoryTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
Queenmaker: The Making of an It GirlTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Ally McBealTVPG • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
The KardashiansTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2022)
Fosse/VerdonTVMA • Drama, Biography • TV Series (2019)
Ask Dr. RuthTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Bob's BurgersTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Sex and the CityTVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (1998)
BurlesquePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2010)
Scream QueensTV14 • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
The Devil Wears PradaPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
I Love You, America With Sarah SilvermanTVMA • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking BarbieTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
America's Next Top ModelTV14 • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2003)
WhitneyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Whitney: Can I Be MeTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2017)
David Bowie: The Last Five YearsTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Thelma & LouiseR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1991)
My Big Fat Greek WeddingPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
LGBTQ+ Actors and Creators
The RosesR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Chad PowersTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
The BeautyTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2026)
Margaret Cho: psyCHOTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
How To Die AloneTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
HandsomeTVMA • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
Kiss of the Spider WomanR • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2025)
Bob the Drag Queen: This is WildR • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
All of Us StrangersR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
Jagged MindTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
GleeTV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2009)
Everything's Gonna Be OkayTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Drag Me To DinnerTVMA • Reality • TV Series (2023)
WreckTVMA • Horror, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Huluween DragstravaganzaTVMA • LGBTQ+, Music • TV Series (2022)
Schitt's CreekTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Welcome to ChippendalesTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
White CollarTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
The ChiTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Reservation DogsTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2021)
How I Met Your MotherTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
SuperstoreTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Project RunwayTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
The Big Bang TheoryTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2007)
Modern FamilyTV14 • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Prison BreakTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl InterruptedTV14 • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
American Horror StoryTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
Difficult PeopleTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Cake WarsTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
EmpireTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Good Morning AmericaTV14 • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1975)
Charlie's AngelsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2019)
StarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
American Horror StoriesTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
Under the Banner of HeavenTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Bad HairTVMA • Black Stories, Horror • Movie (2020)
Ally McBealTVPG • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
ScandalTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Groundbreaking LGBTQ+ Characters
Will & Grace (1998)TVPG • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (1998)
The L WordTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2004)
The Bold TypeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Modern FamilyTV14 • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Sailor MoonTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (1992)
An Earth Shatteringly Romantic Solar Valentine’s Day Opposites SpecialTVMA • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • Episode (2024)
VidaTVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Under the BridgeTVMA • Biography, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Jagged MindTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
The Last of UsTVMA • Adventure, Latino • TV Series (2023)
GleeTV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2009)
Queer as FolkTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2001)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
PoseTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
ShadowhuntersTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Dawson's CreekTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1998)
Brothers & SistersTVPG • Drama • TV Series (2006)
Happy EndingsTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2011)
Ugly BettyTVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2006)
EmpireTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Six Feet UnderTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2001)
The WireTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2002)
BillionsTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2015)
True BloodTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2008)
ArcherTVMA • Adventure, Spies • TV Series (2009)
MisfitsTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2009)
Grey's AnatomyTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Drama TV
Nip/TuckTVMA • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Queen SugarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Mrs. AmericaTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
9-1-1TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2018)
Little Fires EverywhereTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
RevengeTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Station 19TV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2018)
Grey's AnatomyTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Under the BridgeTVMA • Biography, Drama • TV Series (2024)
CulpritsTVMA • International, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Black CakeTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Somewhere BoyTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2022)
Saint XTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2023)
WreckTVMA • Horror, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
The Ignorant AngelsInternational, Drama • TV Series (2022)
VidaTVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Bold TypeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Good TroubleTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2019)
ShadowhuntersTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
First DayInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
This Is UsTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Love, VictorTV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
PoseTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Handmaid's TaleTVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
HarlotsTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2017)
The FirstTVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2018)
East Los HighTV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Brothers & SistersTVPG • Drama • TV Series (2006)
EmpireTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
StarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
9-1-1: Lone StarTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2020)
BillionsTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2015)
Six Feet UnderTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2001)
Gentleman JackTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2019)
LookingTVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Angels in AmericaTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2003)
The L WordTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2004)
Queer as FolkTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2001)
EuphoriaTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Killing EveTVMA • British, Thriller • TV Series (2018)
Find Me in ParisTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2018)
Comedy TV
ClawsTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Broad CityTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
Big BoysInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2022)
Such Brave GirlsTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2023)
How To Die AloneTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
The BisexualTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2018)
Modern FamilyTV14 • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
AdultsTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Mid-Century ModernTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
What We Do in the ShadowsTVMA • Action, Supernatural • TV Series (2019)
WreckTVMA • Horror, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Huluween DragstravaganzaTVMA • LGBTQ+, Music • TV Series (2022)
High FidelityTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Will & GraceTV14 • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Will & Grace (1998)TVPG • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (1998)
Happy EndingsTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2011)
SuperstoreTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Schitt's CreekTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
ArcherTVMA • Adventure, Spies • TV Series (2009)
American Dad!TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2005)
Ugly BettyTVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2006)
LetterkennyTVMA • International, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
ShrillTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Difficult PeopleTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Shameless (UK)TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
Everything's Gonna Be OkayTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
LookingTVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
GirlsTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2012)
High MaintenanceTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Documentaries and Reality
HandsomeTVMA • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
Best of the World with Antoni PorowskiTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • TV Series (2026)
GLAAD Media AwardsLGBTQ+, Award Shows & Events • TV Series
Pride of BroadwayLGBTQ+, News • TV Series (2025)
SallyTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2025)
The World According to Allee WillisNot Rated • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
No Taste Like Home with Antoni PorowskiTVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
I Kissed a GirlTVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2024)
Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and SaraTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
PlaygroundTVMA • Reality, Dance • TV Series (2024)
Wayne Brady: The Family RemixTV14 • Black Stories, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Out100LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2021)
Candis Cayne's Secret GardenLGBTQ+, Home & Garden • TV Series (2023)
I Kissed a BoyReality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2023)
We Live Here: The MidwestTV14 • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
The Freedom to Exist – A Soul of a Nation PresentationLGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
Planet Sex With Cara DelevingneTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Drag Me To DinnerTVMA • Reality • TV Series (2023)
Acceptance HighTalk & Interview, News • TV Series (2022)
Mormon No MoreTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Changing the GameTV14 • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
ExposureReality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
PrideTVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
HystericalTVMA • Documentaries, Comedy • TV Series (2021)
WigTVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Mapplethorpe: Look at the PicturesTVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2016)
The Real L WordTVMA • LGBTQ+, Reality • TV Series (2010)
I Am JazzTVPG • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
When I KnewTVPG • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2008)
Beyond the Opposite SexTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
L Word Mississippi: Hate The SinTVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2014)
Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking BarbieTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
XY ChelseaLGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Semper FiTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2007)
SuitedTV14 • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2016)
Larry Kramer In Love and AngerTVMA • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2015)
The Trials of Ted HaggardTVPG • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2009)
Nate and Jeremiah: Save My HouseTVPG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2020)
The Nate and Jeremiah Home ProjectTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Home & Garden • TV Series (2021)
Drama Movies
MoonlightR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2016)
SaltburnR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2023)
The Man with the AnswersLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2021)
JimpaLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2025)
52 TuesdaysInternational, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2013)
The History of SoundR • Drama, History • Movie (2025)
TwinlessR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
Hot MilkR • Drama • Movie (2025)
National AnthemR • Drama • Movie (2023)
Loving AnnabelleNot Rated • Romance, Drama • Movie (2006)
In the SummersNot Rated • Drama • Movie (2024)
CuckooR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Blue JeanTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2022)
Jagged MindTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
Elena UndoneLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2010)
Midnight KissTVMA • LGBTQ+, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A Perfect EndingNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2012)
Portrait of a Lady on FireR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2019)
Battle of the SexesPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Sports • Movie (2017)
And the Band Played OnPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1993)
The Laramie ProjectTV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2002)
The Normal HeartTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2014)
BessieTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2015)
Behind the CandelabraTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2013)
All of Us StrangersR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
Comedy Movies
Bodies Bodies BodiesR • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2022)
Queens of the DeadTVMA • LGBTQ+, Horror • Movie (2025)
A Nice Indian BoyNot Rated • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
Bob the Drag Queen: This is WildR • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
Jay Jurden: Yes Ma'amNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Big EdenPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2000)
Plan BTVMA • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2021)
AdamNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Hurricane BiancaTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2016)
Big Easy QueensNot Yet Rated • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2025)
LaylaNot Rated • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
Margaret Cho: psyCHOTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2015)
Boy Meets GirlR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente SpecialTVMA • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Fire IslandR • LGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2022)
CrushTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Ilana Glazer: Human MagicTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Prom DatesTVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Jessica Kirson: I'm the ManTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Sordid LivesR • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Looking: The MovieTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2016)
Charlie's AngelsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2019)
Next Goal WinsPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
Eddie Izzard: WunderbarNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2022)
Eddie Izzard: Dress To KillNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1999)
Eddie Izzard: GloriousTVMA • Comedy • Movie (1997)
Rachel Scanlon: Gay FantasyTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2024)
BenjaminLGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2018)
Popular
Love, SimonPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Will & Grace (1998)TVPG • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (1998)
Joe BellR • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2020)
PoseTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Will & GraceTV14 • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
I Kissed a GirlTVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2024)
Running with ScissorsR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2006)
Queer as FolkTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2001)
MoonlightR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2016)
Jenny's WeddingPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2015)
A Perfect EndingNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2012)
HandsomeTVMA • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
The Real L WordTVMA • LGBTQ+, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Elena UndoneLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2010)
I Kissed a BoyReality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2023)
JimpaLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2025)
Love, VictorTV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
The History of SoundR • Drama, History • Movie (2025)
Midnight KissTVMA • LGBTQ+, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A Nice Indian BoyNot Rated • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2024)
Queens of the DeadTVMA • LGBTQ+, Horror • Movie (2025)
Big BoysInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2022)
Fire IslandR • LGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2022)
QuinceaneraR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2006)
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente SpecialTVMA • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2025)
Prom DatesTVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Love is LoveNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
StraightNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2023)
FridaR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2002)
The Man with the AnswersLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2021)
Bob the Drag Queen: This is WildR • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
Sordid LivesR • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2000)
The BisexualTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2018)
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Boy Meets GirlR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Loving AnnabelleNot Rated • Romance, Drama • Movie (2006)
The L WordTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2004)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
Happy EndingsR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Jagged MindTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
The Wedding BanquetR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
BenjaminLGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2018)
VictimTVPG • Crime, Thriller • Movie (1961)
I Am JazzTVPG • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Blue JeanTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2022)
52 TuesdaysInternational, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2013)
Jay Jurden: Yes Ma'amNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
When We RiseTV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Huluween DragstravaganzaTVMA • LGBTQ+, Music • TV Series (2022)
Out100 Special 2024LGBTQ+, Live Events and Specials • TV Series (2025)
We Live Here: The MidwestTV14 • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Somewhere BoyTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2022)
First DayInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
PrideTVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
GLAAD Media AwardsLGBTQ+, Award Shows & Events • TV Series
The Bravest Knight Who Ever LivedTVY7 • LGBTQ+, Kids • TV Series (2014)
AdamNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2019)
RosalineTVY7 • LGBTQ+, Cartoons • TV Series (2016)
Big EdenPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2000)
Out100 Special 2025LGBTQ+, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2025)
The Talented Mr. RipleyR • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1999)
Quinceañera en EspañolR • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2006)
Changing the GameTV14 • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
LaylaNot Rated • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
Late to the Party: Coming Out Later in LifeLGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
The Freedom to Exist – A Soul of a Nation PresentationLGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
Candis Cayne's Secret GardenLGBTQ+, Home & Garden • TV Series (2023)
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsNot Rated • LGBTQ+, News • TV Series (2023)
Out100LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2021)
A-Z
52 TuesdaysInternational, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2013)
AdamNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyTVPG • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2024)
And the Band Played OnPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1993)
Angel RodriguezTVMA • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2005)
Angels in AmericaTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Atomic BlondeR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Battle of the SexesPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Sports • Movie (2017)
Behind the CandelabraTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2013)
BenjaminLGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2018)
BessieTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2015)
Big BoysInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2022)
Big Easy QueensNot Yet Rated • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Big EdenPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2000)
The BisexualTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2018)
Blue JeanTVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2022)
Bob the Drag Queen: This is WildR • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
The Book of QueerTV14 • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2022)
Boy Meets GirlR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
The Bravest Knight Who Ever LivedTVY7 • LGBTQ+, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Candis Cayne's Secret GardenLGBTQ+, Home & Garden • TV Series (2023)
The Case Against 8TV14 • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2014)
Changing the GameTV14 • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Coming SoonR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (1999)
Date and SwitchR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Desert HeartsR • Romance, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1986)
Elena UndoneLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2010)
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsNot Rated • LGBTQ+, News • TV Series (2023)
EqualTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2020)
EulogyR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
Fall to GraceTV14 • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2013)
Fire IslandR • LGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2022)
First DayInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
The Freedom to Exist – A Soul of a Nation PresentationLGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
FridaR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2002)
Generation DragTV14 • Reality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2022)
GLAAD Media AwardsLGBTQ+, Award Shows & Events • TV Series
HandsomeTVMA • LGBTQ+, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
Happy EndingsR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2005)
The History of SoundR • Drama, History • Movie (2025)
Huluween DragstravaganzaTVMA • LGBTQ+, Music • TV Series (2022)
I Am JazzTVPG • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
I Kissed a BoyReality, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2023)
I Kissed a GirlTVMA • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2024)
IkiruTV14 • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1952)
Jagged MindTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
Jay Jurden: Yes Ma'amNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Stand Up • Movie (2025)
Je tu il elleTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1975)
Jenny's WeddingPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2015)
JimpaLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2025)
Joe BellR • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2020)
JubileeTVMA • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1978)
The L WordTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2004)
L Word Mississippi: Hate The SinTVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2014)
The Laramie ProjectTV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2002)
Larry Kramer In Love and AngerTVMA • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2015)
Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New YorkTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Late to the Party: Coming Out Later in LifeLGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
LaylaNot Rated • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
LookingTVMA • LGBTQ+, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Looking: The MovieTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2016)
Love at Club QLGBTQ+, News • TV Series (2023)
Love is LoveNot Rated • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2024)
Love, SimonPG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Love, VictorTV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Loving AnnabelleNot Rated • Romance, Drama • Movie (2006)
Mama's BoyTVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2022)
The Man with the AnswersLGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2021)
Mapplethorpe: Look at the PicturesTVMA • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2016)

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