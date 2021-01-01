Frida

Biography • Drama • Romance • LGBTQ+ • Movie • 2002

Salma Hayek gives a passionate, Oscar(R)-nominated performance in this biographical drama about Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

Salma Hayek gives a passionate, Oscar(R)-nominated performance in...More

About this Movie

Frida

Salma Hayek gives a passionate, Oscar(R)-nominated performance in this biographical drama about Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

Starring: Salma HayekAlfred MolinaGeoffrey RushAshley JuddAntonio Banderas

Director: Julie Taymor

RBiographyDramaRomanceLGBTQ+Movie2002
  • hd

