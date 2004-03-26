Heathers
R • Classics, Comedy, Satire, Drama, Romance • Movie • 1989
Westerburg High School's elite clique of popular girls is "The Heathers," comprised of the powerful Heather Chandler, the green-with-envy Heather Duke, and the cowardly Heather McNamara. Rounding out the foursome is Veronica Sawyer (Winona Ryder), who is so fed up with the Heathers and the entire peer pressure cooker that she starts running with J.D. (Christian Slater), a mysterious - and possibly psychotic - motorcycle-riding newcomer. But what begins as their noble effort to rid Westerburg of its bad apples ends up taking a real toll. And their teen rebellion produces a serious and mounting body count. Shannen Doherty co-stars in this cruelly hilarious dark comedy, which became one of the biggest cult classics of the '80s.