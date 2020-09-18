About this Movie
Antebellum
A successful author is plunged into a horrifying reality that forces her to confront her past, present, and future in this tense thriller from visionary filmmakers Bush + Renz, and the producer of Get Out and Us.
Starring: Janelle MonáeJena MaloneJack HustonKiersey ClemonsGabourey Sidibe
Directors: Gerard BushChristopher Renz
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month