About this Show
The Real O'Neals
To people in their Chicago community, the O'Neals appear to be your all-American perfect family, and if it were up to matriarch Eileen, she'd prefer to keep it that way. Eventually being not-so-perfect is something that Eileen finds very liberating and humiliating at the same time. During this new journey of self-discovery and somewhat messy chapter in their lives, the O'Neals stop pretending to be perfect and actually start being real. And what could have torn them apart actually brings them closer together.