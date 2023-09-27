*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*
About this Show
Love in Fairhope
“LOVE IN FAIRHOPE” is a romantic drama series following 5 real women, spanning four generations, as they navigate life and love in an enchanting town on the Eastern Shore of Alabama called Fairhope. Mya Jo (20), Olivia (31), Abby (32), Lashoundra (41) and Claiborne (73) all have worlds unto themselves, but the series highlights these different generations of women at landmark locations that bring to life the romance of Fairhope. Narrated by Heather Graham, the nine chapters cover everything in their real life and fantasy all at once – from new beginnings and second chances to breakups and breakthroughs.