Original • 1 season available (9 episodes)

Love in FairhopeLove in Fairhope

“LOVE IN FAIRHOPE” is a romantic drama series following 5 real women, spanning four generations, as they navigate life and love in an enchanting town on the Eastern Shore of Alabama called Fairhope. Mya Jo (20), Olivia (31), Abby (32), Lashoundra (41) and Claiborne (73) all have worlds unto themselves, but the series highlights these different generations of women at landmark locations that bring to life the romance of Fairhope. Narrated by Heather Graham, the nine chapters cover everything in their real life and fantasy all at once – from new beginnings and second chances to breakups and breakthroughs.more

“LOVE IN FAIRHOPE” is a romantic drama series following 5 real wo...More

Starring: Heather Graham

RealityRomanceLGBTQ+DramaRomantic ComedyTV Series2023

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*

*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.

Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*

*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.

GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Love in Fairhope - Trailer

About this Show

Love in Fairhope

“LOVE IN FAIRHOPE” is a romantic drama series following 5 real women, spanning four generations, as they navigate life and love in an enchanting town on the Eastern Shore of Alabama called Fairhope. Mya Jo (20), Olivia (31), Abby (32), Lashoundra (41) and Claiborne (73) all have worlds unto themselves, but the series highlights these different generations of women at landmark locations that bring to life the romance of Fairhope. Narrated by Heather Graham, the nine chapters cover everything in their real life and fantasy all at once – from new beginnings and second chances to breakups and breakthroughs.

Starring: Heather Graham

RealityRomanceLGBTQ+DramaRomantic ComedyTV Series2023

You May Also Like

Tiny Beautiful ThingsTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2023)
Tell Me LiesTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
Fleishman Is in TroubleTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
BattlegroundTVPG • Drama • TV Series (2012)
Mrs. AmericaTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Wedding SeasonTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
The Looming TowerTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2018)
The D'Amelio ShowTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2021)
The Ignorant AngelsRomance, Drama • TV Series (2022)
The DropoutTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
The KardashiansTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2022)
Back in the GrooveTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2022)
Nine Perfect StrangersTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2021)
A TeacherTVMA • Drama • TV Series (2020)
Up HereTVMA • Musicals, Comedy • TV Series (2023)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
*Price will increase to $17.99/month on 10/12/2023.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.