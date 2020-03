The Mary Tyler Moore Show

Mary Tyler Moore stars in THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW, one of the most realistic, well written and enduring situation comedies of all time. The supporting cast is one of the best ever ensembled for a sitcom. THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW is one of the most influential in television history. The show spawned more successful spinoffs (Lou Grant, Rhoda and Phyllis) than any other sitcom in history, and its creative alumni have created such shows as The Simpsons, The Cosby Show and Cheers.