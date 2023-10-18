Original • 1 season available (8 episodes)

Living for the DeadLiving for the Dead

From Executive Producer Kristen Stewart and the creators of Queer Eye, join five fabulous, queer ghost hunters crisscross the country, helping the living by healing the dead. As they explore some of the world’s most infamous haunted locations, they'll shed light on those not seen and illuminate untold stories. Together they'll push past boundaries to bring acceptance to the misunderstood - living and dead. This is Living For The Dead, Ghost Hunties!more

Starring: Kristen Stewart

RealityComedyGay & LesbianLGBTQ+Science & TechnologySupernaturalTeenThrillerTV Series2023

Living For The Dead S1 - Trailer

About this Show

