Gina Yashere: Skinny B*tch

Witty, razor-sharp observations abound in this stand-up performance from Gina Yashere. From bits about her mom and men, to colonic irrigation and luggage this special leaves no stone unturned.more

Witty, razor-sharp observations abound in this stand-up performan...More

Not Rated, Comedy, Stand Up, Movie, 2017

Gina Yashere: Skinny B*tch - Trailer

About this Movie

Gina Yashere: Skinny B*tch

Witty, razor-sharp observations abound in this stand-up performance from Gina Yashere. From bits about her mom and men, to colonic irrigation and luggage this special leaves no stone unturned.

Not RatedComedyStand UpMovie2017

