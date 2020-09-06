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Crime TV

Frequently Binged Crime
Power Book II: GhostPower Book II: Ghost
Power Book II: Ghost picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of Power as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
BMFBMF
“BMF” follows the story of two brothers who created the “Black Mafia Family,” the most prominent drug distribution network in American history.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
DexterDexter
He's smart. He's lovable. He's Dexter Morgan, America's favorite serial killer, who spends his days solving crimes and nights committing them. Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall stars in the hit Showtime Original Series.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
The AmericansThe Americans
Co-starring Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, “The Americans'' is a period drama about the complex marriage of two KGB spies posing as Americans in suburban Washington, D.C., during the Reagan administration. The arranged marriage of Philip and Elizabeth Jennings grows more passionate and genuine by the day, but as the pressures and demands of the job grow heavier, the personal toll becomes almost too exhausting to bear, especially when it comes to protecting their American-born children, Paige and Henry. They also face the risk of discovery by their friend and neighbor FBI agent Stan Beeman, who is tasked with uncovering Soviet illegals hiding in plain sight.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Web of LiesWeb of Lies
The internet is no longer a place you log on and visit; it's where you live. The home of true crime is now online. The internet is the Wild West. And if you're not careful, you too could be caught in a Web of Lies.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Signs of a PsychopathSigns of a Psychopath
Psychopaths live among us. They can be friends, family members, coworkers, or even lovers. Trying as they may to impersonate normal humans, there are always signs that reveal their true nature: calculating, narcissistic -- and sometimes, murderous.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Power Book IV: ForcePower Book IV: Force
Tommy Egan cuts all ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good when he arrives in Chicago and sets his sights on becoming the biggest drug dealer the Second City has ever seen.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
The Murder TapesThe Murder Tapes
Homicide investigations unfold through dramatic real footage in this groundbreaking series. Viewers get an up-close perspective of each case using raw, unfiltered footage from body cams at the crime scene, surveillance cameras and interrogation rooms.
TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Body CamBody Cam
Raw, intense, and action-packed, Body Cam puts you on the front line of policing where you'll experience firsthand the dangerous, fast-moving situations officers face and the life-or-death decisions they must make in the blink of an eye.
TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2018)
The First 48The First 48
The first 48 hours after a crime is committed are key in closing the case.
TVPG • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2004)
JustifiedJustified
Based on Elmore Leonard’s novella "Fire in the Hole,” Justified was developed by Graham Yost and stars Timothy Olyphant as Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens, a lawman who finds himself drawn back to his home state of Kentucky. In Justified’s final season, the long brimming conflict between Raylan and Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) will finally come to a head. The series co-stars Walton Goggins as ‘Boyd Crowder;’ Nick Searcy as ‘Chief Deputy Art Mullen;’ Jacob Pitts as ‘Deputy Marshal Tim Gutterson;’ Erica Tazel as ‘Deputy Marshal Rachel Brooks;’ Joelle Carter as ‘Ava Crowder;’ and Jere Burns as ‘Wynn Duffy.’ Yost wrote the pilot and serves as Executive Producer/Writer on the series. Executive Producers on the series include Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Michael Dinner, Fred Golan, Dave Andron, Don Kurt, Taylor Elmore, Timothy Olyphant, and the late Elmore Leonard. Justified is produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.
TVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2010)
MoonshinersMoonshiners
Every spring, a fearless group of men and women venture deep into the woods of Appalachia, defying the law, rivals and nature itself to keep the centuries-old tradition of craft whiskey alive. With fortune and glory on the line, old partnerships are tested, and young upstarts look to stake their claim on new territory. All the while, the ever-present threat of the law continues to put the squeeze on those dedicated to America's original spirit.
TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2011)
PowerPower
Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson presents the hit drama Power, centered on a drug kingpin struggling to go from illegal to legitimate in the NYC nightlife.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Burn NoticeBurn Notice
A "burned" spy returns to Miami where he uses his special ops training to help those in need, and bring justice against the men who wrongly burned him.
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2007)
White CollarWhite Collar
White Collar is about the unlikely partnership of a con artist and an FBI agent who have been playing cat and mouse for years. Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer), a charming criminal mastermind, is finally caught by his nemesis, FBI Agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay.)
TVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
ElementaryElementary
ELEMENTARY stars Jonny Lee Miller as detective Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson in a modern-day drama about a crime-solving duo that cracks the NYPD’s most impossible cases.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
CSI: Crime Scene InvestigationCSI: Crime Scene Investigation
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" is a fast-paced drama about a team of forensic investigators trained to solve crimes by examining the evidence. They are on the case 24/7, scouring the scene, collecting the irrefutable evidence and finding the missing pieces that will solve the mystery.
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2000)
On the Case with Paula ZahnOn the Case with Paula Zahn
Veteran journalist Paula Zahn takes viewers on an exciting journey inside the most fascinating crime and mystery investigations. First-person accounts, along with insight from experts, are featured as each case reaches its dramatic conclusion.
TV14 • Reality, Documentaries • TV Series (2009)
Forensic Files IIForensic Files II
Experts piece together strange clues and microscopic evidence to solve the most puzzling criminal cases, proving there is no such thing as a perfect crime.
TV14 • Crime, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
Obsession: Dark DesiresObsession: Dark Desires
Obsession: Dark Desires offers intimate access to the emotional scars of those who have suffered as victims of extreme obsession. With their safety and sanity at risk, victims fight to protect themselves and their families from an irrepressible curse.
TV14 • Crime • TV Series (2014)
American MonsterAmerican Monster
Monsters can be found lurking behind any innocent smile and on any street corner in America. Never-before-seen-video footage stares straight into the eyes of these killers who hide in plain sight. The most wholesome people imaginable could be hiding a sinister secret, but when it's revealed, murder is the result.
TV14 • Crime, Biography • TV Series (2016)
CSI: MiamiCSI: Miami
Inspired by the top-rated series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "CSI: Miami" is a drama that follows a South Florida team of forensic investigators who use both cutting-edge scientific methods and old-fashioned police work to solve crimes. Horatio Caine, a former homicide detective, heads a group of investigators who work crimes amid the steamy tropical surroundings and cultural crossroads of Miami. His team includes Calleigh Duquesne, a bilingual Southern beauty with a specialty in ballistics; Eric Delko, an underwater recovery expert who knows all the twists and turns of the Florida waterways, and Ryan Wolfe, a former patrol officer who specializes in blood and trace evidence. Rounding out the team is Natalia Boa Vista, the enigmatic DNA specialist and helping Horatio with cases is Det. Frank Tripp, a tough yet thorough police officer. The newest addition to the team is crime scene photographer Walter Simmons who uses his analytical skills to help Horatio in solving criminal puzzles. Together, these investigators collect and analyze the evidence to solve the crimes and to avenge those who cannot speak for themselves - the victims.
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
Forensic FilesForensic Files
Forensic Files profiles intriguing crimes, accidents, and outbreaks of disease from around the world. Follow coroners, medical examiners, law enforcement personnel and legal experts as they seek the answers to baffling and mysterious cases, which have been ripped from the headlines. Forensic Files puts a new spin on the “whodunit” genre and will satisfy the most ardent true-crime buffs.
TVMA • Crime, Reality • TV Series (1996)
2424
Kiefer Sutherland stars as Jack Bauer in this unique television series in which the entire season takes place in one day, with each of the 24 episodes covering one hour and told in real time.
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Killer in Plain SightKiller in Plain Sight
Disturbing cases featuring culprits who hide in plain sight, giving interviews, posting on social media and showing their faces while having blood on their hands the whole time.
TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2018)
How to Get Away With MurderHow to Get Away With Murder
The brilliant, charismatic and seductive Professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) gets entangled with four law students from her class, “How to Get Away with Murder.” Little do they know that they will have to apply what they learned to real life, in this masterful, sexy, suspense-driven legal thriller from Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, executive producers of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.”
TV14 • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Mr InbetweenMr Inbetween
Juggling a relationship, parental responsibilities, friendships and a sick brother while earning a living would be difficult for anyone, but it’s particularly difficult for Ray Shoesmith since he’s a criminal for hire.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Lie to MeLie to Me
When you scratch your chin, wring your hands, wrinkle your nose or swallow too much, Dr. Cal Lightman (Roth) knows you’re lying. He doesn’t just think so – he knows so. As the foremost deception expert in the country, Dr. Lightman can uncover the deepest secrets and crack the hardest cases. More accurate than any polygraph, he knows whether those in front of him – be they family, friends, criminals or complete strangers – are honest or not. Dr. Lightman heads up The Lightman Group, a private agency contracted by the FBI, local police, law firms, corporations and private individuals when they hit roadblocks in their searches for the truth. Joining him at the agency are a variety of experts in the field of behavioral evaluation: Dr. Gillian Foster (Williams) is a gifted psychologist and Lightman’s professional partner, a woman whose guidance he needs whether he knows it or not; Will Loker (Brendan Hines) is Lightman’s lead researcher who practices “radical honesty” at all times; and Ria Torres (Monica Raymund) is the newest member of the team, selected for her innate ability to read body language and catch certain clues that her colleagues may miss.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Hometown Homicide: Local MysteriesHometown Homicide: Local Mysteries
Using the urgency and intimacy of local news footage, we recount the stories of murder investigations that turned small towns and communities upside down.
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Blood RelativesBlood Relatives
Every family has skeletons in the closet. This true-crime series investigates homespun murder mysteries where everyone is a suspect, and every suspect shares a last name.
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2012)
The GladesThe Glades
A&E's dramatic series The Glades follows Jim Longworth, an attractive, brilliant, yet hard to get along with homicide detective from Chicago. Longworth relocates to the sleepy, middle of nowhere town of Palm Glade, Florida, where the sunshine and golf are plentiful and crime is seemingly at a minimum. Only this town outside the Florida Everglades isn’t quite as idyllic as he thought, as he finds people keep turning up murdered. Each case pulls Longworth off the golf course and reluctantly into his element as one of the sharpest homicide detectives to wear a badge. Between practicing his short game and trying to solve countless homicide cases, Longworth’s transition to his new surroundings is a bit more difficult than expected. He’s realizing the skies in this new town are always sunny . . . with a chance of homicide.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Homicide HunterHomicide Hunter
Murder changes everything for those left in the wake of the crime, but what about the investigator who solves the heinous crime? Meet Lieutenant Joe Kenda, a 23-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department who reveals the vivid memories of the most disturbing murders that still haunt him to this today.
TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2013)
People Magazine InvestigatesPeople Magazine Investigates
The heart-wrenching true stories behind crimes that transcended headlines and became part of popular culture are uncovered. Exclusive, first-hand interviews reveal shocking twists, new evidence and unexpected resolutions.
TV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
The KillingThe Killing
An addictive crime drama with dark twists, The Killing tracks the murder of a Seattle teenager and the gripping investigation it sparks.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
60 Days In60 Days In
Seven civilians go under cover in Indiana's Clark County Jail to experience life behind bars.
TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Fear Thy NeighborFear Thy Neighbor
Do you really know your neighbors? This true-crime series tells the chilling tales of those most unfortunate souls who unwittingly take up residence within a stone’s throw of a psycho or killer.
TV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
The ShieldThe Shield
Breaking the conventional formula of the cop genre, THE SHIELD plays out in a tough, morally ambiguous world in which the line between good and bad is crossed every day. It focuses on the tension between a group of corrupt but effective cops led by Detective Vic Mackey, a captain with the burden of bringing them down as well as reducing crime in her district, and a City Councilman out for his own political gain.
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of DeathEvil Lives Here: Shadows of Death
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death reveals how the impact of a crime changes people, and what follows that life-changing event. Anchored by intimate POV interviews, this original series explores how a crime forever alters the lives of those involved.
TV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2020)
The Perfect MurderThe Perfect Murder
Detectives hit dead end after dead end, and wrong suspects are discarded. But one new clue can lead to another and the cold case suddenly gets hot. The truth is that it is the perfect murder -- until it's not.
TV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2014)
All RiseAll Rise
ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
North Woods LawNorth Woods Law
Game wardens protect animals and uphold the law as they patrol New England's rugged terrain.
TVPG • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Homicide Hunter: American DetectiveHomicide Hunter: American Detective
Lt. Joe Kenda, one of the toughest, most experienced homicide detectives in ID history, is back exclusively on discovery+ with an all-new series. Over the years, Kenda has heard about cases that defy logic – investigations so confounding that they feel more scripted in Hollywood than reality. In American Detective, Kenda trades in his own case files to bring viewers astounding investigations from across the country, with each episode featuring a different homicide detective whose tireless efforts helped put a killer behind bars and bring justice for the victim.
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Death NoteDeath Note
Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects and he's bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and now Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But when criminals begin dropping dead, the authorities send the legendary detective L to track down the killer. With L hot on his heels, will Light lose sight of his noble goal...or his life?
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2006)
Before They Kill AgainBefore They Kill Again
Sometimes, the only way to stop a madman before he kills again is to get inside the mind of a monster and think like he does. Cops go head-to-head with the most dangerous and deadly criminals in one-on-one battles of wits, and only one of them will win.
TV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2024)
New York UndercoverNew York Undercover
New York police Detectives J.C. Williams, a recently divorced cop trying to be a good father to his son, and Eddie Torres, a young Puerto Rican who struggles with his heritage, try to balance their stressful work duties with their own personal demands. Their boss, Lt. Virginia Cooper, is tough but fair in her assignments.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1994)
See No EvilSee No Evil
SEE NO EVIL pieces together the truth when shocking surveillance footage reveals breakthrough clues to solve a murder.
TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Crimes Gone ViralCrimes Gone Viral
Gripping clips of kidnappings, break-ins, wild car chases, and other crimes rack up millions of views, but the stories behind these crimes are often never told -- until now. This series takes viewers inside the most shocking crimes that went viral.
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Deadly WomenDeadly Women
Deadly Women investigates the motives and M.O.'s of female murderers. Two experts sift forensic fact from fanciful fiction. Former FBI agent Candice DeLong offers insight into the psychology of female killers, while Dr. Janis Amatuzio, a forensic pathologist, provides commentary on the evidence that Deadly Women leave behind.
TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Real Time CrimeReal Time Crime
Police and communities have a new weapon in the fight against crime. Across America, Real Time Crime Centers use surveillance cameras, tracking systems and gunshot detectors to solve crimes and bring criminals to justice. These are their stories.
TV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2022)
A Body in the BasementA Body in the Basement
These chilling stories of murder hit terrifyingly close to home -- each a real-life tale about the last thing anyone wants to find in their basement, a dead body. Every episode will make one think twice before ever stepping foot in the basement again.
TV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2023)
DiabolicalDiabolical
Calculating. Cunning. Cold as ice. In Diabolical, a new gripping ten-episode series on Investigation Discovery, these shockingly devious masterminds use their wits and wiles to manipulate us, seduce us and try to get away with murder.
TV14 • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Road RageRoad Rage
Enraged drivers are caught on camera going toe-to-toe with other motorists in some of the wildest road rage moments ever recorded.
TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Where Murder LiesWhere Murder Lies
Everyone is hiding something. It may be a harmless secret or it might be something far more serious. In this spellbinding series, hear stories of murder investigations that gradually exposed one truth after another, until everyone's truths are laid bare.
TV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2021)
Late Night LockupLate Night Lockup
When the sun sets, the strangest suspects pass through police stations, and officers encounter their weirdest and wildest behavior. Direct access to body cams and CCTV takes viewers along for the ride with police who must deal with insanity after dark.
TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Hometown HomicideHometown Homicide
Using the urgency and intimacy of local news footage, we recount the stories of murder investigations that turned small towns and communities upside down.
TV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
ClawsClaws
A look at the life and crimes of five women who work at a Florida nail salon.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Murder Comes to TownMurder Comes to Town
Shocking murders unfold in small towns, as told by victims' family members, friends and neighbors.
TV14 • Crime • TV Series (2014)
Unusual SuspectsUnusual Suspects
Just when you thought you knew who did it, a tip comes in that changes the direction of the case and shifts suspicions. Find out who really did it on Unusual Suspects.
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2010)
I (Almost) Got Away with ItI (Almost) Got Away with It
Murderers, drug dealers, bank robbers or jail escapees all have different stories, but the motive is always the same: to stay out of prison. Thirteen fugitives talk about their lives on the run, how they survived, and how they almost got away with it.
TV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2010)
New TricksNew Tricks
A team of retired detectives with over 80 years service between them and very distinct personalities is recruited to re-examine unsolved crimes. Adapting to the new touchy-feely 21st-century isn't easy, as the three discover with plenty of comic results.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
The FBI FilesThe FBI Files
In this award winning series, THE FBI FILES, TMG and NEW DOMINION PICTURES reveal for the first time the crime busting techniques and forensic science used by the FBI to break the most baffling cases. From crime scene analysis to the most up-to-date laboratories, FBI agents relentlessly comb through mountains of evidence to narrow their search, ultimately prevailing over the perpetrators and bringing them to justice. Retired Special Agent and former Director in Charge of the FBI's New York Office James Kallstrom is your host in these true life stories of crime and detection, taking you behind the scenes with re-enactments and interviews with the actual participants.
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (1998)
Mother, May I Murder?Mother, May I Murder?
Terrifying true stories of mothers and their children when nature’s strongest bond morphs into conspiracy, manipulation and murder. Acts of greed, revenge and cruelty leave trails of torment and destruction across America.
TV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2023)
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia SpeaksThe Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks
In this stranger-than-fiction series that turns expectation on its head, we explore the question of whether Natalia Barnett is an exploited Ukrainian child with dwarfism or a dangerous adult masquerading as a child.
TV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2023)
Murder in the HeartlandMurder in the Heartland
This true-crime series investigates the murders that tore through Middle American towns. The townspeople not only become storytellers, they also hold clues to the puzzle that forever changed their lives and how they understand their home.
TV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2017)
The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas RandolphThe Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph
Thomas Randolph has been married six times, and four of his wives are dead. Several died under mysterious circumstances, leading some to call the Nevada man a “Black Widower.” Is Randolph really a calculated killer, or is he simply unlucky in love?
Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Fatal VowsFatal Vows
Marriages that end in murder or attempted murder.
TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2012)
DisappearedDisappeared
Disappeared is a gripping series that focuses on missing person cases. Each story traces the time immediately before the individual vanished for clues about the disappearance. Often hidden beneath seemingly everyday behavior and actions are hints about what may have driven someone to voluntarily vanish or evidence of foul play.
TVPG • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Secrets of the MorgueSecrets of the Morgue
Secrets of the Morgue explores high-profile murder cases as medical examiners work alongside homicide detectives to bring justice to murder victims and their families.
TV14 • Medical, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Caught!Caught!
iPhones and surveillance cameras capture theft, violence, shameless behavior and embarrassingly funny moments. Join these unsuspecting subjects as the cameras capture what they didn't want you to see.
TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2022)
People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial KillerPeople Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer
There are precious few individuals who have managed to survive their encounters with serial killers. Anchored by People Magazine’s in-depth reporting, these survivors share their terrifying and intensely emotional experiences with unimaginable evil.
TV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2024)
New on Hulu
S.W.A.T. ExilesDrama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Blue LightsTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Silent WitnessTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (1996)
A Killer StoryTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
The Drop: A Snowfall SagaTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Jane Andrews: The Duchess and the Killer - A Special Edition of 20/20Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story PodcastTVMA • Crime • TV Series (2026)
Burden of ProofCrime, News • TV Series (2026)
Queen of the SouthTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan MarkelTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
Gang War OsloTVMA • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder MysteryTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Jodi Arias: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Detective Dramas
Under the BridgeTVMA • Biography, Drama • TV Series (2024)
Will TrentTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Law & Order: Special Victims UnitTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1999)
HelstromTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2020)
CSI: Crime Scene InvestigationTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2000)
The RookieTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
ElementaryTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
JustifiedTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2010)
The X-FilesTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1993)
RosewoodTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
New TricksTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
CSI: MiamiTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2002)
Perry MasonTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
The WireTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2002)
True Crime
Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance ScamTVPG • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2025)
How I Escaped My CultTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2025)
AccusedTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri PapiniTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Taken At BirthTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder MysteryTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Homicide HunterTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2013)
The Murder of Laci PetersonTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2017)
The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad AtlantaTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2019)
DisappearedTVPG • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Deadly WomenTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Unusual SuspectsTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Killer UnknownTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2018)
The Case That Haunts MeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
The First 48TVPG • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2004)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Jodi Arias: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Natalie Wood: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Crime, Biography • TV Series (2018)
The Golden State Killer: It's Not OverTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Children of the SnowTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2019)
Cold Case FilesTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2009)
Kids Behind Bars: Life or ParoleTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2019)
The Killer SpeaksTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Evil Talks: Chilling ConfessionsTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2018)
Who the (BLEEP) Did I Marry?TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Underworld, Inc.TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2015)
McMillion$TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
To Catch a SmugglerTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2020)
Who Killed Garrett Phillips?TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Legal Dramas
Reasonable DoubtTVMA • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2022)
Law & OrderTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1990)
CoronerTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Criminal MindsTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Murder in a Small TownTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Law & Order: Special Victims UnitTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1999)
For the PeopleTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
DamagesTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2007)
Boston LegalTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
Burden of TruthTVPG • Drama • TV Series (2018)
For LifeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Will TrentTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
High PotentialTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
Ally McBealTVPG • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
IMPACT x Nightline: True Crime Stories
IMPACT x Nightline: Killer on CampusCrime, News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
IMPACT x Nightline: Evil: Manson Killers Freed?Crime, News Magazine • TV Series (2025)
IMPACT x Nightline: The Perfect Couple: Inside the Ohio MurdersNot Rated • Crime, News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
IMPACT x Nightline: The Prince, The Predator & The ArrestNot Rated • News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
IMPACT x Nightline: The Widow and the WiretapNot Rated • News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
IMPACT x Nightline: Love, Money... and Murder? The Kouri Richins Trial Not Rated • Crime, News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
IMPACT x Nightline: Edge of Death: Three Ways to KillCrime, News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
IMPACT x Nightline: Terror on the TrailsCrime, News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
IMPACT x Nightline: Monster at the BeachCrime, News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
IMPACT x Nightline: Raised by Killers: Growing Up EscobarCrime, News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
IMPACT x Nightline: Evil Found Them: The Lovers Lane MurdersCrime, News Magazine • TV Series (2026)
IMPACT x Nightline: Under His Spell News Magazine • TV Series (2025)
IMPACT x Nightline: Ctrl Alt Kill: A Twisted Tale of Silicon Valley Whiz Kids Gone WrongCrime, News Magazine • TV Series (2025)
IMPACT x Nightline: Making of a MurdaughCrime, News Magazine • TV Series (2025)
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