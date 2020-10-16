ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Crime TV

Detective Dramas
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1999)
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
Helstrom
Helstrom
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2020)
Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills.
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2000)
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" is a fast-paced drama about a team of forensic investigators trained to solve crimes by examining the evidence. They are on the case 24/7, scouring the scene, collecting the irrefutable evidence and finding the missing pieces that will solve the mystery.
The Rookie
The Rookie
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life.
Elementary
Elementary
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
ELEMENTARY stars Jonny Lee Miller as detective Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson in a modern-day drama about a crime-solving duo that cracks the NYPD’s most impossible cases.
Blue Bloods
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement.
Justified
Justified
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Based on Elmore Leonard’s novella "Fire in the Hole,” Justified was developed by Graham Yost and stars Timothy Olyphant as Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens, a lawman who finds himself drawn back to his home state of Kentucky. In Justified’s final season, the long brimming conflict between Raylan and Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) will finally come to a head. The series co-stars Walton Goggins as ‘Boyd Crowder;’ Nick Searcy as ‘Chief Deputy Art Mullen;’ Jacob Pitts as ‘Deputy Marshal Tim Gutterson;’ Erica Tazel as ‘Deputy Marshal Rachel Brooks;’ Joelle Carter as ‘Ava Crowder;’ and Jere Burns as ‘Wynn Duffy.’ Yost wrote the pilot and serves as Executive Producer/Writer on the series. Executive Producers on the series include Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Michael Dinner, Fred Golan, Dave Andron, Don Kurt, Taylor Elmore, Timothy Olyphant, and the late Elmore Leonard. Justified is produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.
Chicago P.D.
Chicago P.D.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
District 21 of the Chicago Police Department is made up of two distinctly different groups: The uniformed cops who patrol the beat and deal with street crimes, and the intelligence unit, the team that combats the city's major offenses, such as organized crime, drug trafficking and high-profile murders.
Rizzoli & Isles
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Based on the best-selling crime novels, Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander star as detective Jane Rizzoli and medical examiner Maura Isles. Opposites in many ways -- Rizzoli is brash and tomboyish; the methodical and impeccably dressed Isles is often icy -- together, they use their brilliant minds to bust Boston's most notorious criminals.
The X-Files
TV14 • Drama, Cops & Detectives • TV Series (1993)
The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.
Rosewood
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
Set against the vibrant backdrop of one of the world’s hottest cities – Miami – ROSEWOOD is the story of Dr. Beaumont Rosewood, Jr., (Morris Chestnut, “Nurse Jackie,” “The Best Man”), the city’s top private pathologist. Brilliant, cool with tons of charisma, Rosewood teams up with the tough-as-nails Det. Annalise Villa (Jaina Lee Ortiz, “The After”), to uncover clues no one else sees and help the Miami PD solve the city’s most challenging cases. While she’s impressed by Rosewood’s incredible abilities, his constant optimism is more annoying than it is infectious. But somehow, week-to-week, this unlikely tag team will solve many crimes together.
NYPD Blue
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1993)
Committed to reflecting reality, this series portrays the mature themes of life in the police department of New York City with an unprecedented combination of real life, real language and real dramas. Whether it's in the squad room or the bedroom, "NYPD Blue" will offer viewers the kind of realism more often associated with theatrical films than with network television.
New Tricks
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2006)
A team of retired detectives with over 80 years service between them and very distinct personalities is recruited to re-examine unsolved crimes. Adapting to the new touchy-feely 21st-century isn't easy, as the three discover with plenty of comic results.
CSI: Miami
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
Inspired by the top-rated series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "CSI: Miami" is a drama that follows a South Florida team of forensic investigators who use both cutting-edge scientific methods and old-fashioned police work to solve crimes. Horatio Caine, a former homicide detective, heads a group of investigators who work crimes amid the steamy tropical surroundings and cultural crossroads of Miami. His team includes Calleigh Duquesne, a bilingual Southern beauty with a specialty in ballistics; Eric Delko, an underwater recovery expert who knows all the twists and turns of the Florida waterways, and Ryan Wolfe, a former patrol officer who specializes in blood and trace evidence. Rounding out the team is Natalia Boa Vista, the enigmatic DNA specialist and helping Horatio with cases is Det. Frank Tripp, a tough yet thorough police officer. The newest addition to the team is crime scene photographer Walter Simmons who uses his analytical skills to help Horatio in solving criminal puzzles. Together, these investigators collect and analyze the evidence to solve the crimes and to avenge those who cannot speak for themselves - the victims.
Perry Mason
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series will focus on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason.
Hill Street Blues
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1981)
Before "NYPD Blue" and "The Shield" came "Hill Street Blues," the series that revolutionized the TV cop show by giving television viewers a realistic glimpse into the daily lives of the officers and detectives at an urban police station. Earning 98 Emmy nominations over its seven-year run, "Hill Street Blues" was one of the most innovative and critically acclaimed shows of the 1980s.
The Wire
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
HBO presents this gripping and totally unvarnished drama series that chronicles the vagaries of crime and law enforcement in Baltimore.
Shots Fired
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
A racially charged shooting in a small town causes social unrest and draws media attention.
The Outsider
The Outsider
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
A gruesome murder leads a local detective into a disturbing search for the truth in this series based on Stephen King's novel.
True Crime
Taken at Birth
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
Homicide Hunter
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
The Murder of Laci Peterson
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta
TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Disappeared
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2012)
The Bomber
Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Deadly Women
TV14 • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Unusual Suspects
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Killer Unknown
TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2018)
The Case That Haunts Me
TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2018)
The First 48
TVPG • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2004)
An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase
TV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
A Killer on Floor 32
Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2018)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Hunting JonBenét's Killer: The Untold Story
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2018)
Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Children of the Snow
TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Cold Case Files
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
The Killer Speaks
TV14 • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
The Panama Papers
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Underworld, Inc.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
The Most Dangerous Animal of All
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
McMillion$
TV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
To Catch a Smuggler
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Truth and Lies: Watergate
Documentaries, History • TV Series (2017)
Who Killed Garrett Phillips?
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Legal Dramas
For Life
TV14 • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2020)
Damages
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2007)
Burden of Truth
TVPG • Drama • TV Series (2018)
The Practice
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1997)
Boston Legal
TV14 • Drama • TV Series (2004)
Shark
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2006)
Ally McBeal
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
Popular
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1999)
The Rookie
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Your Honor
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Criminal Minds
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2005)
Deadly Women
TV14 • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2013)
The First 48
TVPG • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2004)
Obsession: Dark Desires
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Your Worst Nightmare
TV14 • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2014)
The Sopranos
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1999)
Sons of Anarchy
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein
TV14 • Crime • TV Series (2020)
Power Book II: Ghost
Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Big Sky
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Bones
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
S.W.A.T.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Blue Bloods
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
The Wire
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
The Blacklist
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Fargo
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Prodigal Son
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
City on a Hill
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Justified
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
The Outsider
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Big Little Lies
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Dexter
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2000)
Chicago P.D.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Power
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Homicide Hunter
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
CSI: Miami
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
60 Days In
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Elementary
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Killing Eve
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Blindspot
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Rizzoli & Isles
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Boardwalk Empire
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Dating App Horrors: The Untold Story
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
True Detective
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
White Collar
TVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Body of Proof
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2011)
The Act
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Lethal Weapon
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Mayans M.C.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
24
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Nightmare Next Door
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Disappeared
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Reports
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Hightown
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Deadwood
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2004)
Unusual Suspects
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
To Catch a Smuggler
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Numb3rs
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2005)
Burn Notice
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2007)
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Forensic Files
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (1996)
Taboo
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Murder in the Heartland
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2017)
Mommy Dead and Dearest
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
C.B. Strike
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Narco Wars
TV14 • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2020)
The Case That Haunts Me
TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Knight Rider Classic
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1982)
Lie to Me
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Veronica Mars
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Killer in Plain Sight
TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Homicide City: Charlotte
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Oz
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1998)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
A-Z
The 1990s: The Deadliest Decade
TV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
24
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2001)
24 Legacy
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
60 Days In
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
60 Days In: Narcoland
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
The Accident
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
The Act
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Active Shooter: America Under Fire
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Alabama Snake
TVMA • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2020)
An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase
TV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Atlanta's Missing And Murdered: The Lost Children
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Barbara Walters Presents: American Scandals
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2015)
Behind Bars: Rookie Year
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
Big Little Lies
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Big Sky
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Black Lagoon
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2006)
The Blacklist
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Bleak House
TVPG • Drama, History • TV Series (2005)
Blinded by the Lights
TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Blindspot
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Blood Runs Cold
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
Blue Bloods
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
Boardwalk Empire
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Body of Proof
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Bones
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The Borgias
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
Boss
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
Braquo
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Breakout Kings
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
Bride Killa
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Brotherhood
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
Burn Notice
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2007)
BuzzFeed Unsolved: True Crime
TV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2017)
C.B. Strike
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Cardinal
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
The Case That Haunts Me
TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Chandra Levy: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2017)
Chicago P.D.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Children of the Snow
TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2019)
City Homicide
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2007)
City on a Hill
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Claws
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Cold Case Files
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2009)
Cold Hearted
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
Cold Squad
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1998)
Cold Valley
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
A Crime to Remember
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Criminal Minds
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2005)
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2000)
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (Español)
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2000)
CSI: Miami
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
Damages
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2007)
Dating App Horrors: The Untold Story
TVPG • Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)
DCI Banks
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2010)
Dead Boss
TV14 • Comedy, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Deadly Legacy
TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Deadly Women
TV14 • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Deadwood
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2004)
Death Note
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
Dexter
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
Dios, Inc.
TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Disappeared
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Drug Lords: The Next Generation
TV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Dublin Murders
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Dueños del Paraíso
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2015)
El Señor de los Cielos
TV14 • Action, Latino • TV Series (2013)
Elementary
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)

