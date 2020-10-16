This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
Helstrom
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2020)
Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills.
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2000)
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" is a fast-paced drama about a team of forensic investigators trained to solve crimes by examining the evidence. They are on the case 24/7, scouring the scene, collecting the irrefutable evidence and finding the missing pieces that will solve the mystery.
The Rookie
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life.
Elementary
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
ELEMENTARY stars Jonny Lee Miller as detective Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson in a modern-day drama about a crime-solving duo that cracks the NYPD’s most impossible cases.
Blue Bloods
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement.
Justified
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Based on Elmore Leonard’s novella "Fire in the Hole,” Justified was developed by Graham Yost and stars Timothy Olyphant as Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens, a lawman who finds himself drawn back to his home state of Kentucky. In Justified’s final season, the long brimming conflict between Raylan and Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) will finally come to a head. The series co-stars Walton Goggins as ‘Boyd Crowder;’ Nick Searcy as ‘Chief Deputy Art Mullen;’ Jacob Pitts as ‘Deputy Marshal Tim Gutterson;’ Erica Tazel as ‘Deputy Marshal Rachel Brooks;’ Joelle Carter as ‘Ava Crowder;’ and Jere Burns as ‘Wynn Duffy.’ Yost wrote the pilot and serves as Executive Producer/Writer on the series. Executive Producers on the series include Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Michael Dinner, Fred Golan, Dave Andron, Don Kurt, Taylor Elmore, Timothy Olyphant, and the late Elmore Leonard. Justified is produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.
Chicago P.D.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
District 21 of the Chicago Police Department is made up of two distinctly different groups: The uniformed cops who patrol the beat and deal with street crimes, and the intelligence unit, the team that combats the city's major offenses, such as organized crime, drug trafficking and high-profile murders.
Rizzoli & Isles
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Based on the best-selling crime novels, Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander star as detective Jane Rizzoli and medical examiner Maura Isles. Opposites in many ways -- Rizzoli is brash and tomboyish; the methodical and impeccably dressed Isles is often icy -- together, they use their brilliant minds to bust Boston's most notorious criminals.
The X-Files
TV14 • Drama, Cops & Detectives • TV Series (1993)
The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.
Rosewood
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
Set against the vibrant backdrop of one of the world’s hottest cities – Miami – ROSEWOOD is the story of Dr. Beaumont Rosewood, Jr., (Morris Chestnut, “Nurse Jackie,” “The Best Man”), the city’s top private pathologist. Brilliant, cool with tons of charisma, Rosewood teams up with the tough-as-nails Det. Annalise Villa (Jaina Lee Ortiz, “The After”), to uncover clues no one else sees and help the Miami PD solve the city’s most challenging cases. While she’s impressed by Rosewood’s incredible abilities, his constant optimism is more annoying than it is infectious. But somehow, week-to-week, this unlikely tag team will solve many crimes together.
NYPD Blue
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1993)
Committed to reflecting reality, this series portrays the mature themes of life in the police department of New York City with an unprecedented combination of real life, real language and real dramas. Whether it's in the squad room or the bedroom, "NYPD Blue" will offer viewers the kind of realism more often associated with theatrical films than with network television.
New Tricks
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2006)
A team of retired detectives with over 80 years service between them and very distinct personalities is recruited to re-examine unsolved crimes. Adapting to the new touchy-feely 21st-century isn't easy, as the three discover with plenty of comic results.
CSI: Miami
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
Inspired by the top-rated series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "CSI: Miami" is a drama that follows a South Florida team of forensic investigators who use both cutting-edge scientific methods and old-fashioned police work to solve crimes. Horatio Caine, a former homicide detective, heads a group of investigators who work crimes amid the steamy tropical surroundings and cultural crossroads of Miami. His team includes Calleigh Duquesne, a bilingual Southern beauty with a specialty in ballistics; Eric Delko, an underwater recovery expert who knows all the twists and turns of the Florida waterways, and Ryan Wolfe, a former patrol officer who specializes in blood and trace evidence. Rounding out the team is Natalia Boa Vista, the enigmatic DNA specialist and helping Horatio with cases is Det. Frank Tripp, a tough yet thorough police officer. The newest addition to the team is crime scene photographer Walter Simmons who uses his analytical skills to help Horatio in solving criminal puzzles. Together, these investigators collect and analyze the evidence to solve the crimes and to avenge those who cannot speak for themselves - the victims.
Perry Mason
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series will focus on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason.
Hill Street Blues
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1981)
Before "NYPD Blue" and "The Shield" came "Hill Street Blues," the series that revolutionized the TV cop show by giving television viewers a realistic glimpse into the daily lives of the officers and detectives at an urban police station. Earning 98 Emmy nominations over its seven-year run, "Hill Street Blues" was one of the most innovative and critically acclaimed shows of the 1980s.
The Wire
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
HBO presents this gripping and totally unvarnished drama series that chronicles the vagaries of crime and law enforcement in Baltimore.
Shots Fired
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
A racially charged shooting in a small town causes social unrest and draws media attention.
The Outsider
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
A gruesome murder leads a local detective into a disturbing search for the truth in this series based on Stephen King's novel.
