7 seasons available (66 episodes)

Killer CasesKiller Cases

All the emotion, the drama and the suspense of America’s most memorable murder trials are captured in the 10-part series, KILLER CASES. Produced by an Emmy-award winning team at the Law and Crime Network, each episode takes viewers through the criminal justice process: from the crime, to the investigation, the courtroom testimony and finally, the verdict. It’s real - time action, with cameras inside the courtroom for all the dramatic moments, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews. Each case brings its own fascinating back story. But the themes of love, sex, betrayal and greed dominate. Viewers can imagine themselves on the jury, following each twist and turn as the cases unfold, to the dramatic verdict.more

All the emotion, the drama and the suspense of America’s most mem...More

Starring: Brian Ross

TV14CrimeLegalTV Series2020
  • hd

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About this Show

Killer Cases

All the emotion, the drama and the suspense of America’s most memorable murder trials are captured in the 10-part series, KILLER CASES. Produced by an Emmy-award winning team at the Law and Crime Network, each episode takes viewers through the criminal justice process: from the crime, to the investigation, the courtroom testimony and finally, the verdict. It’s real - time action, with cameras inside the courtroom for all the dramatic moments, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews. Each case brings its own fascinating back story. But the themes of love, sex, betrayal and greed dominate. Viewers can imagine themselves on the jury, following each twist and turn as the cases unfold, to the dramatic verdict.

Starring: Brian Ross

TV14CrimeLegalTV Series2020
  • hd

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