1 season available (10 episodes)

Killer Cases

All the emotion, the drama and the suspense of America's most memorable murder trials

All the emotion, the drama and the suspense of America’s most mem...More

TV14CrimeTV Series2020

Episodes
Episode 1

The Doctor is Dead

The beautiful, blonde, highly popular Dr. Teresa Sievers, was a rising social media star when she was found dead in her Florida kitchen. Detectives soon came to focus on her stay-at-home husband Mark, and a life insurance policy on his wife.
Episode 2

Murder Under a Blue Moon

When Department of Homeland Security employee Richard Smith failed to show up for work, police discovered the murdered bodies of Smith, his mother and brother in their Escambia County, Florida home, alongside occult ritual items.
Episode 3

Murder in the Kentucky Hills

Shayna Hubers called 911 to report she had killed her boyfriend in self-defense after he attacked her. But investigators soon learned he was planning a date with a beauty queen the night he died. Did Shayna kill him in a jealous rage?
Episode 4

Murder on the Gulf Coast

When the body of former policewoman Taylor Wright was discovered on a remote Pensacola farm, detectives had a lineup of suspects to investigate - her ex- husband from whom Taylor stole $100,000, her new girlfriend Casandra, or her best friend Ashley.
Episode 5

Murder in a Wisconsin Field

When a beautiful young teacher was found shot to death in a Wisconsin farm field, police quickly arrested her live-in boyfriend who had waited 18 hours to report her missing.
Episode 6

Killing Momma

An investigation into the murder of "Dee Dee" Blanchard found face down in the bedroom of her house just outside Springfield, Missouri in June of 2015.
Episode 7

Murder at the Mall

In 1979, 18-year-old Michelle Martinko was found brutally stabbed to death in her car in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. For decades, the police and her family searched for answers -- who did this and why?
Episode 8

Cheerleader on Trial

Ashamed of a pregnancy out of wedlock, and fearful of her parent’s reaction, high school senior Skylar Richardson told no one. But when a newborn’s body was found buried in the family’s backyard, Skylar was charged with murder.
Episode 9

The Farmer's Wife

When Shirley Carter was found murdered in her farmhouse kitchen, her abusive husband Bill was considered a prime suspect. But the husband pointed the finger at someone else--his son Jason. It was up to the jury to decide who to believe.
Episode 10

Murder in the Barnyard

Hog farmer, Todd Mullis, claimed his wife fell on a four-pronged corn rake and died, but when investigators found more than four holes in Amy Mullis’ body, they knew her death was no accident.

About this Show

Killer Cases

All the emotion, the drama and the suspense of America’s most memorable murder trials are captured in the 10-part series, KILLER CASES. Produced by an Emmy-award winning team at the Law and Crime Network, each episode takes viewers through the criminal justice process: from the crime, to the investigation, the courtroom testimony and finally, the verdict. It’s real - time action, with cameras inside the courtroom for all the dramatic moments, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews. Each case brings its own fascinating back story. But the themes of love, sex, betrayal and greed dominate. Viewers can imagine themselves on the jury, following each twist and turn as the cases unfold, to the dramatic verdict.

TV14CrimeTV Series2020

